Here are the finalists in each category of the 2021 Best of Madison County survey, with winners in bold. Finalists are not listed in any particular order.
AUTO
Body shop: Riley & Sons Collision, Eighth Street Automotive, Allreds Collision Repair, Balledge Auto Body, Fettigs Body Shop
Car dealer (new): Ed Martin Auto Mall, Autoworld of Anderson, Devoe, Sam Pierce, Tom Wood Honda
Car dealer (used): Ed Martin Auto Mall, Winkle Auto Sales, Hembree Motor Sales, Castor Pruitt Car Store Inc., Devoe Chevrolet, Autoworld of Anderson
Car dealer sales staff: Ed Martin Auto Mall, Autoworld of Anderson, Devoe Chevrolet, Tom Wood Honda, Sam Pierce Chevrolet, Hembree Motor Sales
Tire/oil/repair shop: Tire Barn, T&J Tire, Belle Tire, Elwood Tire & Auto Services, Nick B’s Auto-Truck
EATS
Barbecue: Bird’s Smokehouse BBQ, The Pitt Barbecue, Nerdy BBQ, Smoky’s Concession Stand, Sahm’s Smokehouse
Buffet: Art’s Pizza on Broadway, Prime Harvest Buffet Harrah’s Hoosier Park, Yosaku Hibachi Express, Bamboo House Buffet
Coffee: Falls Perk Coffee House, Jackrabbit Coffee, Starbucks, Community Hospital Anderson On the Go Espresso, Gypsy Soul
Dessert: Good’s Candy Shop, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, Cabbage Rose, 1925 PubHouse, Homestretch Steakhouse at Harrah’s Hoosier Park
Donut: Jack’s Donuts of Anderson; Quack Daddy Donuts, Pendleton; Deluxe Donuts, Anderson
French fries: The Lemon Drop, Rally’s, McDonald’s, Culver’s, Steak ‘n Shake
Fried chicken: Lee’s Famous Recipe, KFC, Popeye’s, The Edge, Downing’s Old Trail Bar & Grill
Hamburger: The Lemon Drop, Culver’s, 1925 PubHouse, Leroy’s Place, The Edge
Ice cream: Good’s Candy Shop, Frazier’s Dairy Maid, Dairy Queen, Taylor’s Dairy Store, Yummerful, Jimmie’s Dairy Bar
Iced tea: Lee’s Famous Recipe, McDonald’s, Captain D’s, Cracker Barrel Old Country Restaurant, Starbucks
Margarita: Burro Loco, Riviera Maya, Hacienda Vieja, Pendleton; El Chile Poblano, Alexandria; Applebee’s
Pizza: Pizza King, Art’s Pizza on Broadway, Art’s Varsity Pizza, Scampy’s Annex, Tommy J’s Italian Cuisine, 1925 PubHouse
Place for subs: Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders, Subway, Jimmy John’s, Train Stop Deli, Penn Station
Restaurant for breakfast: Eva’s Pancake House, Cracker Barrel Old Country Restaurant, The Toast, Anderson Grill, Anita’s Kitchen
Restaurant for home-style cooking: Cracker Barrel Old Country Restaurant, Bob Evans, Anderson Grill, Anita’s Kitchen, Rachel’s Hi-Way Café
Sit-down restaurant: Texas Roadhouse, The Edge, 1925 PubHouse, Homestretch Steakhouse at Harrah’s Hoosier Park
Ribs: The Pittt Barbeque, Texas Roadhouse, Bird’s Smokehouse BBQ, King Gyros, Smoky’s Concession Stand
Steak: Texas Roadhouse, Montana Mike’s Steakhouse, 1925 PubHouse, Homestretch Steakhouse at Harrah’s Hoosier Park, Moran’s Bar & Grill.
Tenderloin: The Lemon Drop, Tin Plate, The Bank Restaurant, Smoky’s Concession Stand, 1925 PubHouse
ENTERTAINMENT
Cultural attraction: Mounds State Park, Paramount Theatre, Falls Park, Anderson Museum of Art, A Town Center
Venue for live music: Harrah’s Hoosier Park, The Stable, Oakley Brothers’ Distillery, Paramount Theatre, Smoky’s Concession Stand
Live theatre: Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre, The Alley Theatre Company, The Commons Theatre
Madison County event: Madison County 4-H Fair, Community Chefs, Anderson On Tap, John Worsham Golf Classic (supporting ALS awareness), Anderson Speedway Little 500
Place for family entertainment: Mounds State Park, Harrah’s Hoosier Park, Championship Lanes, Paramount Theatre, Falls Park
Place for entertainment: Harrah’s Hoosier Park, Oakley Brothers’ Distillery, Paramount Theatre, Kettle Top Brewhouse & Eatery, The Stable
Place for recreation: Falls Park, Mounds State Park, Shadyside Park, Championship Lanes, Roll Arena, The Edge
Place to take a date: Oakley Brothers’ Distillery, Harrah’s Hoosier Park, Smoky’s Concession Stand, 1925 PubHouse, The Curve
PEOPLE
Bartender: Morgan Davis (Oakley Brothers’), Dawn Hoggard (The Curve), Layne Carpenter (Oakley Brothers’), Ann Nowlin (Smoky’s Concession Stand), John Bachman (1925 PubHouse)
Candle/soap/crafts-maker: Twisted Twigs House of Earthen Goods, Simple Goodness Soaps, Sunshine Apothecary, Vintage Road Candles
Coach: Sim Lacy (deceased, Anderson girls basketball), Brent Brobston (Frankton boys basketball), Marty Carroll, (Alexandria boys basketball), Melissa Hagerman (Pendleton Heights girls cross country), Mickey Hosier (Alexandria girls basketball).
Dentist: Dana Wright, Rick McAdams, Molly Weiandt, Brad Harris, James Sisson
Doctor: Preetham Jetty, Community Hospital Anderson; Traci Anderson (CHA); Jaime Leigh Stelzer (CHA); Clay Ludlow (CHA)
Electrician: Paul Kemper, Kemper Electric; Richard Watson, Nugent Electric; Dan Parker, Parker Electric; Steve Wilson, Wilson Electric; Ryan Green
Financial adviser: Big Joe Clark, Financial Enhancement Group; Scott Reed, Edward Jones; Ben Harber, LPL Financial; Marly Hardy, Edward Jones; Cody Hooker, Edward Jones
First responder: Dave Cravens, Anderson; Chris Nodine, Anderson; Jim Denny, Anderson; Greg Hood, Alexandria; Adam Matson, Alexandria; Andy DiRuzza, Alexandria; Chad Horning, Anderson
Front-line health care worker: Shelly Lawson, Community Hospital Anderson; Toby Gilman (CHA); Lori Wilson(CHA); Heather Hall (CHA); Thomas Short (CHA)
Government official: Terri Austin, state representative, Steve Koester, Madison County judge; Doss Baker, Anderson City Utilities; Tom Broderick, Anderson mayor; John Richwine, Madison County commissioner
Hairdresser/stylist: Lindsey Epperson; J.B. Shelton, Detour Salon & Style; Brandy Kerr, ClipZone; Amanda Green, Serendipity Hair Salon; Kenzie Richmond, ClipZone
Handyman: Trent Miller, Miller Handyman Services; Alex Pritchard, PPS Contracting; James Robertson Construction; Mark Sczesny, Remodeling By Sceszny; Gary Kepner; Mike Emly
Insurance agent: Lindsey Cuneo, State Farm; Amy Turner, State Farm; Roger Roudebush, State Farm; Adam Custer, American Family; Sean Kirby, Performance Group
Landscaper: Justin Carter, Carter’s Lawn Care; Jason Boerner, Boerner Cutting Edge; Cindy Caldwell, Caldwell Lawn Care;
Law enforcement officer: Larry Crenshaw, Anderson (deceased); Willie Ray, Anderson; Travis Forrest; Ingalls; Scott Mellinger, Madison County; Marc Farrer, Pendleton; Nate Gaw, Ingalls; Mark Dawson, Anderson; Jamie Crawford, Elwood
Lawyer: Bryan Williams, NiCale Rector, Mike Austin, Jimmy McDole, Jane Cotton
Nurse: Holly Renz, Community Hospital Anderson; Amy Rayott (CHA); Charis Shrake (CHA); Jessica Bannon (CHA); Heather Hall (CHA)
Professional photographer: Lisa Hobbs, Dale Pickett, Brandi Robertson, Justis Hall, Lacey Holder
Plumber: Phil Munson, Munson’s Water Works of Madison County; Russ Kean; Tim Ingle, Ingle’s Services; Alan Crabtree, Water Work Plumbing; Bill Cunningham Plumbing
Real Estate agent: Julie Schnepp, RE/MAX Legacy; Heather Upton, Keller Williams Real Estate Pros; Jeff Weightman, Weightman Realty; Julayne Myers, Dyer Real Estate; Joe Graves, RE/MAX; Grant Gorman, Golden Rule Realty LLC
Roofer: Paul Shively, Shively Construction; Alex Pritchard, Rob Jozwiak, Joel Edwards, Shane Isaacs
Teacher/educator: Lisa Martin, Alexandria High School; Sherri Gleeson, Anderson Community Schools; Stephanie Baledge, Alexandria Intermediate School; Tonya Boynton, South Madison Schools; Sarah Branson, Liberty Christian; Amy Hopkins, Pendleton
Waiter/waitress: Kim Grinstead, Eva’s Pancake House; Adriana Morris, The Curve; Sandy Williams, The Curve; Casey King, 1925 PubHouse; Beth Short, Bob Evans
Volunteer/community contributor: Maleah Stringer, Animal Protection League; Rob Spaulding, The Christian Center; Tom Bannon, Community Hospital Anderson; Mike Chandler, Harrah’s Hoosier Park; Pam Shoot, Youth Leadership Academy of Madison County
RETAIL / BUSINESSES
Apartment complex: Cross Lakes, Hoosier Woods, Four Winds, Applecreek Apartments, Villages on Madison
Bank/credit union: PNC Bank, Madison County Federal Credit Union, First Merchants Bank, LAMPCO Federal Credit Union, STAR Financial Bank
Bar/Lounge: Oakley Brothers’ Distillery, 5’s Tap House, The Stable, The Curve, Kettle Top Brewhouse & Eatery
Car wash: Crew/Mike’s Carwash, Clancy’s Carwash, Bob’s Car Wash, Buggy Bath, Cashler Detailing
Carpet and floor cleaning: Robin’s Carpet Cleaning, Mill Direct Carpet, Stanley Steemer, Edmonson Carpet & Upholstery, Indiana Carpet One Floor & Home
Chiropractic service: Baker Chiropractic, Lagoni Chiropratic, Hoffman Chiropractic, Brauchla Chiropractic, Hoosier Health Plus, Cowan Chiropractic
Coffee shop: Fall’s Perk Coffee House, Starbucks, Jackrabbit Coffee, Gypsy Soul, On the Go Espresso (Community Hospital Anderson)
Company to work for: Community Hospital/Community Health Network, All Seasons Lawn Care, Loyal and True Pet Cremation Services, Harrah’s Hoosier Park, Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
Convenience store: Dollar General, Get Go, Speedway, Petro Marathon, Village Pantry
Day Spa: ClipZone Salon & Spa, Rebellious Makeup & Microblading by Morgan, Lookworthy Face & Body Retreat, RELAXation Retreat Studios, Serendipity Hair Salon
Department store: Kohl’s, Marshall’s, Meijer, Walmart, Menard’s
Employment agency: First Call Staffing, Morales Group, Elwood Staffing
Fitness Club: Planet Fitness, White River Athletic Club, Aerial Fit 2 Fly, Catapult Fitness, Community Sports and Wellness Center
Flea market: Emporium 1101, The Scrounge Around, AACT Flea Market, North Anderson Mini Flea Market, Trader Bucks
Floor covering store: Indiana Carpet One Floor & Home, Mill Direct Carpet, Novakoski Floor Covering, Pro Floors, Denny’s Carpet
Flower Shop: Ousley’s Harvest Garden, Toles Flowers, Arrangement Flowers, Dandelions Flowers & Gifts, Flowers by Mary Jane,
Funeral Home: Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home, Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory, Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, Owens Memorial Services
Furniture: Gill Brothers Furniture, Updegraff Furniture, Big Lots, Wilson Furniture, Best Deal Home Furniture, Wyatt’s Furniture
Golf course: Grandview Golf Course, Elwood Golf Links, Meadowbrook Golf Course, Anderson Country Club, Edgewood Golf Club
Grocery Store: Pay Less Super Market/Kroger, Meijer, Harvest Supermarkets, ALDI, Horner’s Midtown Market
Grocery store meat department: Harvest Supermarkets, Meijer, Payless/Kroger, The Smith Family Farms Market, Strong’s Market
Hair salon: ClipZone Salon & Spa, Detour Salon & Style, Serendipity Hair Salon, Class Act Salon & Day Spa, Boss Hair Studio
Hardware store: Menard’s, Northgate True Value, Lowe’s
Health care facility/hospital: Community Hospital Anderson/Community Health Network, Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Mercy
Hearing Aid Provider: Sizelove’s Hearing Aid Center, Advanced Hearing Care, J.C. Hoover Associates, Connect Hearing
Heating and cooling service: Reeder Heating & Air Conditioning, Nardco Heating & Air Conditioning, Summers Heating Plumbing & Cooling, Scott Odom Heating & Air Conditioning, Tim’s Heating & Cooling, House of Service Heating & Air Conditioning
Home improvement: Menard’s, Lowe’s, PPS Contracting, Indiana Carpet One Floor & Home, James Robertson
Insurance agency: Lindsey Cuneo State Farm, Peck & Wood Insurance, American Family Insurance, Gaskill State Farm, Roger Roudebush State Farm
Jewelry store: McIntyre Jewelry, The Ugly Crier, Standt’s Fine Jewelry, Kay Jewelers, Kohl’s
New business (opened 2020 or 2021): 1925 PubHouse, Collective Roots, Smoky’s Concession Stand, 5’s Tap House, McCurry’Ositty Shop
Optical service provider: Macha Family Eyecare, Pendleton Family Optometry, Heartland Vision, Moser & Moser Optometrists, Ossip Optometry
Pest-control company: Baxter Pest Professionals, Creepy Crawlers Perimeter Pest Control, Operation Kills Pest Control, Cook’s Quality Pest Control, Hess Envirotech
Pet boarding: Key’s Kanine Kountry Klub, Dogs in Style, Little Rascals, Canine Clips, Dogz in Sudz
Pet Grooming: Dogz in Sudz, Blue Ribbon Dog Grooming, Scrub A Dub, Dogs in Style, Key’s Kanine Kountry Klub, Pendleton Vet Clinic
Real estate agency: RE/MAX Legacy Pendleton, Keller Williams Real Estate Pros, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Carpenter Realtors, Weightman Realty Group
Senior living facility/nursing home: Primrose Retirement Community, Sugar Fork Crossing, Bethany Pointe Health Campus, Rawlins House Family-first Senior Living, Elwood Health & Living
Specialty/gift shop: Good’s Candy Shop; Seasons of the Heart; Madison Boutique, Community Hospital Anderson; Vintage Road Candles, Gypsy Soul, Twisted Twigs House of Earthen Goods
Tanning salon: A Total Tan, Sun Tan City, Rebellious Makeup by Morgan, Bronze Bay, Planet Fitness
Veterinarian: Brent Crabtree, Pendleton Animal Hospital; Deb Breitenwischer, Chesterfield Animal Hospital; Aaron Smiley, Devonshire Animal Hospital; Megan Phelps, Alexandria Animal Hospital; David Eddleman, South Anderson Vet Clinic
