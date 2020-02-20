ANDERSON — The recipe for Burro Loco’s popular margarita — which its website bills as “the best margarita in town” — took a while to develop, owner Antonio Barajas said.
The county’s margarita fans would say he came up with a winner. They chose Burro Loco’s margaritas as the Best in Madison County for 2020.
But this isn’t the first year that fans have declared the Mexican restaurant’s margarita to be the best. Barajas said that this year’s award is the sixth straight for the eatery in downtown Anderson, which opened in 2013.
The roots of Barajas’ margarita recipe are in Mexico. “My daddy used to have a bar (located near Guadalajara) and I would go help him,” he said.
He would make mixed drinks, and when business was slow, he would experiment with the recipes. Eventually, “I came up with my own recipe” for margaritas, a process that took him a few years, he said. As he worked on the recipe, he decided that “I’m going to write this down so that I remember it. Now I don’t have to write it down — it’s all in my head.”
The drink draws praise from customers on social media as well as online review sites, along with the restaurant’s chips and homemade salsa and its quick service. Diners describe the drink as being “awesome,” “perfect,” and “the best margarita I’ve ever had.” They also mention the restaurant’s $3.99 margarita special that runs on Thursdays.
The county’s favorite margarita, which Barajas says is served in a traditional glass, comes in two sizes: a 16-ounce regular and a 27-ounce jumbo. It’s also available in five flavors: lime, strawberry, raspberry, peach and pina colada.
None of those flavors comes up as an overwhelming favorite, Barajas said, but his customers do have a favorite way to drink their margaritas: on the rocks, rather than frozen or straight up.
So what’s the secret to serving the best margarita in Madison County? “We use our recipe and people seem to like it,” Barajas said.
And what is it about this margarita recipe that’s won so many fans in Madison County? “It’s all in the portions (of ingredients) … that’s very important,” he said.
As for the specific portions in his recipe, well, Barajas doesn’t plan to offer any hints. “Oh no,” he said, laughing, “We don’t want to give that out.”
