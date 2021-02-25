ANDERSON — Jack Keesling says Dr. Preetham Jetty saved not only his life but that of his mother, Vera Wilson.
Keesling and Wilson are longtime patients of Jetty, the lead cardiologist at Community Hospital Anderson. He was voted best doctor in the 2021 Best of Madison County survey.
“He used to be my neighbor for many years,” Keesling said. “We might talk about things in the yard, but I started going to him as a real, real patient about 15 years ago.”
Keesling, 73, said it was nice to see Jetty honored for his work in the community.
“Jetty is unreal,” he said. “He’s like a workaholic computer that never shuts off. My mother would not be alive if it wasn’t for him.”
Jetty, who is originally from Madras, India, began seeing patients in Anderson in 1997. He said he was honored people would vote him the county’s best doctor.
“I’m really a very ordinary person,” he said. “I’m nothing special or extraordinary, but one thing I think I do well is I have patience and I listen. I let patients talk without interruption.”
Jetty said a professor once said that if a doctor listened closely to a patient, the patient “will give you the diagnosis.”
Beth Tharp, president of Community Hospital Anderson, said Jetty has earned the admiration and respect of his peers and hospital staff through his professional excellence, compassion and caring.
“I have seen firsthand his dedication and commitment to his patients, the hospital, and the community, so seeing him be recognized as best doctor in Madison County doesn’t surprise me at all,” she wrote in an email. “He meets his patients where they are in their lives and works with them to better their overall health.
“He is soft spoken, down to earth and has the ability to put people at ease.”
Jetty said he was humbled by the title of best doctor in Madison County. The real tribute, he asserted, should go to all the nurses, doctors and everyone on staff who have dedicated themselves to treating COVID-19 patients.
“While I am getting this award, I really want to dedicate this to all the people who are taking care of these very sick patients at a price that included their own health,” he said. “There are very dedicated people here.”
