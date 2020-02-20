PENDLETON — Veterinarian Brent Crabtree’s love of animals started at age 5 when the family got a chocolate Lab named Emily. Shortly after that they started raising Labradors.
“I really fell in love with dogs in general but other animals as well and just wanted to learn more and more about them and obviously the natural path for that is to become a veterinarian,” said Crabtree.
He grew up in Muncie and worked as a veterinarian first in Anderson then in Carmel before buying the Pendleton Veterinary Clinic in March of 2017.
While helping animals drew him into veterinary medicine, he’s found he cares just as much for the animals’ owners.
“I think that’s been probably the most rewarding part of the job is by being able to help those pets seeing their owners have a better life or more time with their pets,” Crabtree said.
While most of his clients are cats and dogs he does see some pocket pets, like rabbits, skunks and bearded dragons. He also works with white-tailed deer farms that need periodic testing of their herds.
He is remodeling the location on Pendleton Avenue and hopes to finish this spring. The Pendleton location offers full medical and surgical services and boarding and has two groomers on staff.
At the beginning of the year Crabtree purchased the Lapel Animal Clinic. Having the two clinics, located 12 minutes apart, allows them to pool resources and serve more clients, said Crabtree.
Crabtree and his associate, Kelly Fisher, spend part of their time in Lapel along with former owner Vicki Hagerman who still sees some patients while Crabtree looks to hire a full-time veterinarian for the Lapel clinic.
“It was exciting to hear that we won, that our clients took time out of their day to vote for us and appreciate us that much,” Crabtree said. “As a clinic, especially me as an owner, we feel very blessed to have the clients that we have.”
