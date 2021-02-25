ANDERSON — Ed Martin Auto Mall has reclaimed its three former titles in the annual Best of Madison County survey, all while maintaining social distance.
Located off South Scatterfield Road, the dealership captured first place in the new car dealer, used car dealer and sales staff categories of the survey.
The awards seem a little more special this year.
General Manager Brian Burke said the Ed Martin dealerships took measures to safely sell vehicles during the coronavirus outbreak but service was never set aside.
“There have been plenty of changes in regard to accommodating the customer so that they don’t have to physically come in,” Burke explained. “Simply doing things via email and chat and providing customers with ways to communicate so they don’t have to visit the stores.”
Known for its sales and service of the Jeep brand, Burke said, everyone loves their top selling vehicle and Ed Martin offer stiff competition to other dealerships through market-based pricing.
Having employees who have worked for the dealership for more than 50 years also gives Ed Martin an edge, Burke said.
James Brooks, a sales and leasing consultant at Ed Martin for nine years, said he takes pride in working for the best new and used car dealership in Madison County.
“Ed Martin has always been good to me,” he said. “It’s the best dealership I’ve worked for, that’s for sure.”
The customer always comes first at Ed Martin, Brooks said, which explains a large number of repeat customers.
“It’s exciting for the customers to recognize that they are treated with respect here and they have a good company here in town,” Brooks said. “It’s a great feeling to get recognition.”
Doug Hudson, a local small business owner, said he buys from Ed Martin regularly.
“I buy quite a few, actually — probably too many,” Hudson said with a laugh. “I buy a new Jeep two or three times a year, and my daughter does the lease program and trades pretty often.
“Every one of their folks have gone above and beyond for us. They do a very, very nice job.”
Hudson believes, without a doubt, that Ed Martin is the best dealership in Madison County.
“You see how they treat people right and they do things right, and the dealership grows,” he said.
