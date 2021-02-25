ANDERSON — With fluffy pancakes, an assortment of French toast and extra-large omelets, Eva’s Pancake House turns one-time customers into regulars.
In the 2020 Best of Madison County survey, the community voted Eva’s the best place for breakfast and selected the restaurant’s Kim Grinstead best waitress.
Grinstead believes Eva’s customers keep returning because of the family environment created by the staff.
“There are very few people that come into the restaurant that don’t become regulars,” she said. “I have customers that came here as kids, and now they bring their kids. We just treat everyone like family.”
Grinstead has developed special relationships with many customers during her 34 years of service. Nannette Ester is one of them.
“I have known Kim for over 30 years,” Ester said. “I used to go there for lunch almost every day. We would walk in, and she already had our table ready. She knew what we wanted and brought our drinks out right away.
“If we wouldn’t come in for a few days or so, she would call to check in on us. She really is the best and cares about her customers.”
Grinstead deflects much of the praise to her co-workers at Eva’s. She’s worked with many of them for more than a decade.
The current owner of Eva’s, Nick Patel, joined the restaurant’s family in 2015 and quickly found out how special the team is. In his estimation, Eva’s has 10 of the best servers in Anderson.
Taking care of Eva’s employees is essential, but Patel makes customer service Eva’s hallmark. Eva’s makes many of its dishes from scratch and gives customers a quality product at a reasonable price. In fact, the prices haven’t increased since 2014.
During the pandemic, Eva’s closed for a couple of months. Currently, business is unpredictable and continues to fluctuate, but the commitment to serve a delicious meal with personal service does not.
Eva’s Pancake House is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 831 Broadway.
