The annual Best of Madison County survey gives readers a chance to select the top local food, people, businesses, organizations and events.
Through a nomination survey at heraldbulletin.com, the top five (plus ties) in each category were placed on the final ballot.
Readers then voted on t--he website in 85 categories during a 10-day period in January. A total of 13,431 ballots were submitted online, up from 11,300 last year, an increase of 19%.
Congratulations to all of the finalists — and special kudos to this year’s winners!
Scott Underwood, editor of The Herald Bulletin
