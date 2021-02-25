ANDERSON — Warm light spilled from tall glass windows onto the sidewalk in front of Oakley Brothers’ Distillery on West Eighth Street.
The temperatures outside were frosty on this particular night. But inside, the distillery was toasty and smelled of hot, savory food. People were laughing and talking in small clusters around the bar and in a nearby cocktail lounge area.
This year, Oakley Brothers’ Distillery was voted best place to take a date and Oakley’s Morgan Davis was voted best bartender in Madison County.
The distillery is noted as a great place to gather with friends in downtown Anderson or hang out with a romantic partner playing games or listening to live music.
Cozy and warm in the winter, the garage-style windows are rolled up in warmer weather to allow customers to enjoy the bustling street corner outside while they sip on homemade cocktails or enjoy a meal.
“I think that is fantastic,” Jerrad Oakley said when informed that his business was voted best place to take a date for the second consecutive year. “It’s the ambiance. It truly is a very eclectic place to enjoy.”
Oakley and his brother Jason opened the distillery at its current location in 2018. The building was partitioned into tiny law offices when they moved in; at one time, it had been a car dealership.
“Our goal, straight up, we wanted this to be an experience,” Jerrad recalled. “Like a really cool, legit experience in downtown Anderson at that point when there was really nothing going on.
“Being people who were not from here, we saw so much opportunity and so much potential.”
The Oakley brothers frequently release new products from their distillery. They plan to create small batches of specialty brandies, such as peach and concord grape.
“It’s going to taste like Welch’s grape juice as a kid,” Jerrad said with a smile.
Jerrad Oakley wasn’t surprised that Davis was chosen best bartender.
“Morgan is much more than a bartender,” he said. “Morgan is a mentor. Morgan is a leader. Morgan is a visionary. She is much more than someone that goes up there and smiles at you and mixes something up.”
Davis had never worked as a bartender before she took the job at Oakley Brothers’.
“Honestly, distilleries were something that was new and interesting at the time, and I wanted to do something different and be creative and be challenged,” she explained. “It was fun.”
She said tending bar at a distillery, rather than a tavern, creates unique challenges.
“We don’t have all the liquors, and we can only use what we make,” Davis said. “To keep our menu fresh and creative, you really have to think about it and experiment a lot.”
Adam Purkey and his wife, Jennifer, like to spend an occasional evening at the distillery to visit with friends and enjoy the unique beverage offerings. They recommended everything on the menu.
“Especially the flatbreads,” Jennifer noted.
