FRANKTON — As a child growing up in Frankton, Nannette Rastetter sometimes had days off from school that her mother, Nancy Barnett, a first-grade teacher for Anderson Community Schools, did not.
On those days, Rastetter often visited Barnett’s class, solidifying her desire to grow up to follow in her mother’s footsteps. “Teaching is a win/win. You get paid to do something rewarding,” Rastetter said
She is this year’s Best of Madison County winner in the education category.
Rastetter, 51, whose late father, Steve Barnett, was a teacher and coach at the former Highland High School in Anderson, has been at Frankton Elementary School, where she teaches kindergarten, since 2005.
“I love that age. They come in as blank slates, and they’re ready and eager to learn,” she said. “I really strive to foster imagination and creativity and let them be little. They just marvel at you. They take what you say as gospel.”
Much has changed in her three decades as an educator, especially when it comes to the standards, Rastetter said.
“Sometimes it’s scary. I’m teaching in kindergarten what I was teaching in second grade when I was first starting out,” she said.
In addition, Rastetter said, she’s not just a teacher but also as mom, a nurse and a social worker.
A graduate of Frankton High School, Rastetter said she has taught the children and grandchildren of some of her classmates over the years.
“It’s neat to make those connections back,” she said.
Rastetter, who also volunteers at school events, said it was important that she and her husband, Matthew, raised their three daughters in the same community where she teaches.
“You’re a role model in your classroom, and you’re a role model in the community, too,” she said.
Frankton Elementary Principal Ronda Podzielinski describes Restetter as a well-respected teacher who is a good strategist for children who struggle in the classroom.
“Being a kindergarten teacher is a hard job, and she doesn’t let things rattle her,” she said.
Rastetter also serves as a mentor to younger teachers, Podzielinski said.
“They go to her for support and advice,” she said.
