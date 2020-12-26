Three takeaways from Indiana’s 69-60 loss to No. 18 Illinois:
• We heard in the offseason about Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis working on his shooting range out to the 3-point line. The game against Illinois would have been an opportune time for the 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis to display his perimeter skills. Instead Jackson-Davis spent most of the day trying to finish over Illinois 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn, with limited success. Jackson-Davis went 3-of-13 from the field. He did try one elbow jumper, but it rimmed out -- which prompted him to abandon any shots from beyond 10 feet the rest of the game.
• Sophomore forward Jerome Hunter (two points, 1-of-5 shooting) needs to give the Hoosiers more off the bench. The 6-7 Hunter had some bunnies close to the basket he simply didn’t finish, points that came back to haunt the Hoosiers late in the game.
• Indiana coach Archie Miller went a little deeper in his bench, playing freshman guards Anthony Leal and Khristian Lander in the first half and using freshman forward Jordan Geronimo for a stretch in the second half. Geronimo even made a 3-pointer. Freshman swingman Trey Galloway had a solid day in his first Big Ten start, with four points, four rebounds and two assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.