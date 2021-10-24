At 7-foot and 285 pounds, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn patrols the paint with authority, swatting shots and gobbling up rebounds that come his way.
Cockburn’s decision to return for his junior year, plus the return of Michigan 7-1 center Hunter Dickinson, versatile Ohio State 6-7 forward E.J. Liddell and Indiana 6-9 All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, puts the big in the Big Ten.
Let’s not forget Purdue’s embarrassment of riches in the frontcourt, which includes returning All-Big Ten 6-10 forward Trevion Williams, 7-4 center Zach Edey and incoming freshmen forwards Caleb Furst (6-10) and Trey Kaufman-Renn (6-9).
“It’s a good challenge,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said of rotating the bigs. “People say you can never have enough quality big men, but now you are trying through competition … you look it at schematically and say whatever helps us better across the board.”
Painter has even experimented playing Edey and Williams together on the same frontline in some practices.
“You can’t take both of us away,” Williams said. “One of us is going to get it, so I think it’s going to make it hard for teams to guard both of us, and then it’s going to open up a lot for our shooters because people are going to collapse on us down low.”
Cockburn pulled his name back from the NBA draft after an honest assessment from scouts that centered on expanding his game. Last season, Cockburn ranked third nationally with 16 double-doubles, while averaging 1.3 blocks with a nation-leading 78 dunks.
“I let my work speak for itself, try to work as hard as possible,” Cockburn said. “I just try to get myself to that edge where I always feel I can do more.”
The physicality of Cockburn presents headaches for opposing forwards and centers to deal with inside.
“Kofi is a different animal,” Jackson-Davis said. “He’s all of about 7-foot, 320 pounds. I’m about 6-9, 240. It’s kind of rough to handle, but I try my best.”
Jackson-Davis returned to IU, where he will look to display more perimeter skills to improve his draft stock and open up the floor for the Hoosiers. He has yet to attempt a 3-pointer at IU while leading the team in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots in each of his first two seasons. New IU coach Mike Woodson intends to give Jackson-Davis the green light to shoot from outside.
“I work on my perimeter skills,” Jackson-Davis said. “I can do all of it, handle the ball, shoot the ball, all those different aspects, but I was very effective inside. Then Joey (Brunk) getting hurt last year, the coaches felt that was best for the team.”
Dickinson withdrew his name from the NBA draft in July and will look to help Michigan repeat as Big Ten champions. His head coach, Juwan Howard, was a former star big man at Michigan who went on to a successful 19-year NBA career. In Howard, Dickinson has a mentor capable of helping him develop in the post.
“Coach Howard has done a lot working with me just on posting up deep, so they can’t bring a double team,” Dickinson said. “That’s always the best option, and then also working on a face up game, so if they come and double team me I can see the entire floor and not with your back to the basket. So that helps, too, when you face up.”
