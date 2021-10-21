Five games to watch
Indiana at Penn State
Jan 2: This contest marks Mike Woodson’s second Big Ten road game and his third conference contest with his new program. This matchup pits Woodson’s squad against another one led by a first-year head coach in Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry.
Purdue at Penn State
Jan. 8: Part of Shrewsberry’s intrigue for Penn State athletic officials was the offense he helped run at Purdue since the 2019 season during his second stint as an assistant with the Boilermakers. This game marks Shrewsberry’s first against his old team.
Purdue at Michigan
Jan. 11: Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey had one of the best seasons by a freshman in the Big Ten last year. Michigan sophomore center Hunter Dickinson was just as dominant. Both players meet in a matchup between perhaps the conference’s best teams.
Ohio State at Michigan
Feb. 12: Two of the teams projected to contend for a Big Ten title this season also happen to be the conference’s fiercest rivals. Michigan won the lone regular-season meeting between these teams last season, but Ohio State returned the favor with a one-point win in the Big Ten tournament semifinal.
Ohio State at Illinois
Feb. 24: At this point of the season, teams will be well into their Big Ten portion of the schedule, and the Buckeyes and Illini figure to jostle for position atop the standings. Illinois defeated Ohio State in overtime last season to win the Big Ten tournament championship.
