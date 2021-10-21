PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jaden Ivey
Purdue
Ivey excelled scoring at the rim and from the wing for Purdue last season and is poised for a breakout season after averaging 18.2 points over his last six games.
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana
The 6-foot-9 Jackson-Davis will look to add a perimeter arsenal after leading the Hoosiers in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots in each of his first two seasons.
E.J. Liddell
Ohio State
The 6-7, 240-pound Liddell, a conference player of the year candidate, averaged 16.2 points last season while making 27 3-point attempts.
Ron Harper Jr.
Rutgers
A physical swingman, the 6-6 Harper averaged 14.9 points while posting four double-doubles in scoring and rebounding.
Eric Ayala
Maryland
A quick, skilled combo guard, the 6-5 Ayala pulled his name back from the NBA Draft after averaging 15.1 points and shooting 83.1% from the foul line last season.
Seth Lundy
Penn State
The 6-6 Lundy scored in double figures in 10 of 25 games for the Nittany Lions last season, which included a 32-point game against VCU and a 31-point game against Maryland.
Keegan Murray
Iowa
Murray, a 6-8 returning All-Big Ten freshman forward, will step into a bigger role as a sophomore after being just one of five players nationally to finish with more than 200 points, 35 blocks, 25 steals and 15 3-pointers off the bench in 2020-21.
Andre Curbelo
Illinois
The returning Big Ten sixth man of the year, the 6-1 Curbelo will get a chance to run the Illini offense at the point after averaging 9.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4 rebounds last season.
Tyson Walker
Michigan State
The 6-0 Walker, who transferred in from Northeastern after averaging 18.8 points and 4.3 assists last season, should add quickness and stability at point guard for the Spartans.
Bryce McGowens
Nebraska
McGowens, a 6-6, five-star incoming freshman, is versatile enough to play four positions and scored more than 2,300 points in his high school career.
Eli Brooks
Michigan
The 6-1 Brooks, who opted to return for a fifth season, gives the Wolverines leadership, experience, stellar perimeter defense and perimeter shooting (39.6% from 3-point range) at the off guard spot.
Jonathan Davis
Wisconsin
The 6-5 Davis will take on more of the scoring load as a sophomore after averaging 7 points and shooting 38.9% off the bench for the Badgers last season.
Jamison Battle
Minnesota
A George Washington transfer who averaged 17.3 points last season, the 6-7 Battle could end up the focal point of the offense in a rebuilding year for the Gophers.
Pete Nance
Northwestern
The 6-10 Nance, who averaged 11.1 points and shot 36.4% from 3-point range last season, has the ability to stretch the defense from the power forward spot.
