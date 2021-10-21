Three stories to follow this year.
1. Trio of new faces
Indiana, Penn State and Minnesota usher in new coaches in Mike Woodson, Micah Shrewsberry and Ben Johnson, respectively. The Hoosiers, Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers combined to go 37-44 during the 2020-21 season. Indiana hasn’t appeared in the NCAA Tournament since the 2016 season. The Nittany Lions haven’t been since 2011, while the Gophers are on a two-year drought.
2. Conference's national title drought
Speaking of tournament droughts, it’s been two decades since the Big Ten produced a men’s basketball national champion. Tom Izzo and Michigan State won it all in 2000. The Big Ten last season sent an NCAA-best nine teams to the national tournament. Michigan, however, was the lone conference team to reach the Sweet 16. The Wolverines lost in the Elite Eight to UCLA.
3. Will decision prove worth it for Kofi and Illinois?
Illinois cruised to a Big Ten tournament championship and a No. 1 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament thanks in part to the contributions of center Kofi Cockburn and guard Ayo Dosunmu. The latter is now a member of the Chicago Bulls, while Cockburn announced a return to school for his junior season. If he remains healthy, Cockburn could turn in one of the most dominant seasons in recent Big Ten history this year.
