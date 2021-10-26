The Big Ten proved during the 2020-21 season it was one of the best and deepest conferences in women’s basketball.
Four teams from the Big Ten reached the Sweet 16, the first time the conference achieved that feat. The list included Indiana, which made its deepest run in program history before falling in the Elite Eight to Arizona.
What can the conference do for an encore in 2021-22? Perhaps a national championship? The last Big Ten team to achieve that feat was the Carolyn Peck-led Purdue squad in 1999.
“To have four teams in the Sweet 16 is huge,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “That experience factor is going to play a huge part of who is hoisting that trophy come March.”
Maryland won both the Big Ten regular season crown and tournament title last season. The Terrapins return 93% of their scoring from a team that led the nation in scoring last year. They return all five starters, including All-Big Ten standouts Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller.
Indiana also returns all five of its starters, including standout point guard Ali Patberg and top shooting guard Grace Berger. Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said a goal this season is to establish more depth.
“We did say when we left San Antonio, the experience of being able to go as deep as we did, play in an Elite Eight, be one game from a Final Four was something that was going to fuel us as we returned and we came back to Bloomington,” Moren said. “You expect that from your vets, but what I think what it did was also provide our young players -- Chloe Moore-McNeil and Kiandra Browne -- to come back and even work that much harder because they want to be part of the rotation.”
Maryland, Iowa and Northwestern were the other three teams from the Big Ten to reach the Sweet 16. Iowa returns sophomore guard Caitlin Clark, who earned the Dawn Staley Award for national guard of the year after leading the nation in points per game (26.6) and assists (214).
Clark and Michigan’s Naz Hillmon are two All-Americans poised to lead their respective teams to greater heights this season.
“As tough as you thought the league was last year, and then adding incoming freshmen and maybe even a couple of transfers, will just kind of put our league on the map even more than it already is,” Hillmon said. “But it will be exciting. I know it will be a fight to the finish, who comes out on top.”
Overall, six Big Ten teams reached the NCAA Tournament last season and as many could reach the tournament in 2021-22. Rutgers and Michigan State lost in the first round. Ohio State, which self-imposed a one-year postseason ban last year due to potential NCAA rules infractions, brings back a team capable of earning a bid this year as well.
“Our depth, I think, is something we need to celebrate,” Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant said. “When you look at some of the other Power Five conferences, you see the top two or three teams, maybe four, and then maybe there’s a little bit of a drop, and it used to be like that in the Big Ten many years ago, and now top to bottom everyone is tough.
“You better take every game seriously, and it doesn’t matter who is ranked where. I think it’s always going to be a battle in our conference.”
