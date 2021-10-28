Dec. 12: Indiana at Ohio State

Ohio State is on the cusp of cracking the upper tier of the Big Ten, and a win against conference power Indiana would go a long way in establishing the Buckeyes as a formidable Big Ten contender.

Jan. 2: Maryland at Indiana

The new calendar year begins with an anticipated matchup between two of the most talented teams in the conference and nation.

Jan. 30: Michigan State at Rutgers

The Spartans held a one-point lead over Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal last year before falling. Rutgers added six players via the transfer portal in the offseason.

Feb. 6: Iowa at Michigan

Iowa sophomore guard Caitlin Clark dominated last year as a freshman behind 26.6 points per game. Michigan senior forward Naz Hillmon averaged a double-double last year.

Feb. 14: Maryland at Iowa

This meeting will be the first since Maryland defeated Iowa, 104-84, in last year’s Big Ten Tournament championship.

