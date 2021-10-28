1. Can Indiana or Iowa unseat Maryland?
The Terrapins have played in the last seven Big Ten Tournament championships, and they’ve won five tournament titles during that stretch. Iowa defeated Maryland in 2019 to win the tournament crown, and the teams met in the conference tourney championship last season with the Terrapins earning a 20-point win. Indiana dropped a close contest to Maryland last year and has accumulated six consecutive 20-win seasons.
2. Moren Momentum
Eighth-year Indiana coach Teri Moren guided the Hoosiers to an Elite Eight appearance and a No. 10 finish in the AP Top 25 poll last season. Indiana won eight in a row to close out the regular season, and the Hoosiers return five starters from a team that went 21-6 overall and 16-2 in conference games last year.
3. Naz Hillmon’s senior send off
Michigan forward Naz Hillmon earned consensus Big Ten Player of the Year honors last year after averaging 24 points and 11.4 rebounds. Hillmon also became the first Wolverine to be named an All-American. The senior’s numbers for scoring and rebounds have improved in each of her three years with the program, which could earn her another POTY award by season’s end if that trend continues.
