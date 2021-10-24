PLAYERS TO WATCH
Grace Berger
Indiana
Berger was instrumental in IU’s Elite Eight run last season, averaging 15.4 points and posting a nation-best three triple-doubles.
Naz Hillmon
Michigan
Hillmon recorded 15 double-doubles on the season, averaging 23.9 points and 11.4 rebounds, to earn All-American honors in 2020-21.
Caitlin Clark
Iowa
An All-American point guard as a freshman in 2020-21, Clark was the nation’s leading scorer at 26.6 points per game and also led the country with 116 3-pointers.
Ashley Owusu
Maryland
Owusu emerged as the top shooting guard in the Big Ten last season, averaging 17.9 points and 5.9 assists.
Nia Clouden
Michigan State
The 5-foot-8 Clouden started all 24 games at guard for the Spartans, averaging 18.7 points and 1.6 steals per game.
Sam Haiby
Nebraska
The 5-9 Haiby was the only player in the Big Ten to rank among in the top 15 in the conference in scoring (16.8 points per game), rebounding (6.8 per game) and assists (4.4 per game) last season.
Veronica Burton
Northwestern
Burton earned defensive player of the year honors in the Big Ten and has compiled 277 career steals in three seasons with the Wildcats.
Jacy Sheldon
Ohio State
The 5-10 Sheldon was the only player to start and play in all 20 games for the Buckeyes last season, averaging a team-high 16.9 points.
Kelly Jecot
Penn State
Jecot was Penn State’s leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, averaging 15.9 points and 6.8 rebounds before going down with a season-ending injury nine games into the 2020-21 season.
Adalia McKenzie
Illinois
An incoming freshman, the 5-10 McKenzie was Minnesota’s Miss Basketball in 2021 and projects as a scoring guard capable of reviving the Illinois program.
Sydney Hilliard
Wisconsin
An honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2020-21, the 5-11 Hilliard scored 20 or more points seven times last season while averaging a team-high 15.5 points.
Lasha Petree
Rutgers
A transfer from Bradley, the 6-0 Petree brings playmaking ability on both ends of the floor. She was one of just two Bradley players in program history to record 135 career 3-pointers and 135 career blocks.
Jasmine Powell
Minnesota
The 5-6 Powell earned second-team All-Big Ten honors last season, finishing the year as one of just eight players in the country to average 14.5 points and 5.4 assists.
Brooke Moore
Purdue
The 5-7 Moore started 18 of 22 games at guard for Purdue last season after transferring from Auburn, averaging 12.1 points and shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.
