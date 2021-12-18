Area births at local hospitals include:

Community

A girl to Tanesha Fuller and Darius McGhee, Anderson, Dec. 7

A boy to Darnasia Taylor, Anderson, Dec. 8

A boy to Mercedes Allen and Frederick Bell, Anderson, Dec. 9

Twin girls to Jason and Kelsi Jennings, Middletown, Dec. 10

A girl to Paige Boysaw and Dustin Ward, Muncie, Dec. 11

A girl to Rachelle Vantassel and Jacob Beeman, Elwood, Dec. 11

A boy to Jesse and Baliegh Williams, Muncie, Dec. 13

A boy to Marleny Lopez, Anderson, Dec. 13

A boy to Jacob and Brooke Ashby, Muncie, Dec. 14

A girl to Octavia Anderson, Anderson, Dec. 14

A boy to Steven and Macey Peavler, Muncie, Dec. 14

