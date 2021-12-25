Area births at local hospitals include:
A girl to Julia Finch, Elwood, Dec. 15.
A girl to Desiray Berry, Anderson, Dec. 15.
A girl to John Conner McGee and Kendra McGee, Muncie, Dec. 16.
A girl to Ivy Garcia, Cicero, Dec. 16.
A girl to Teri Osborne and Justin Holman, Muncie, Dec. 17.
A boy to Avana Holt, Anderson, Dec. 19.
A boy to Alex and Amanda Bullion, Muncie, Dec. 20.
A boy to Megan Johnston and Brock Cumings, Anderson, Dec. 21.
A girl to Jaycee Shields and Deon Ball, Anderson, Dec. 21.
