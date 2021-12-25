Area births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A girl to Julia Finch, Elwood, Dec. 15.

A girl to Desiray Berry, Anderson, Dec. 15.

A girl to John Conner McGee and Kendra McGee, Muncie, Dec. 16.

A girl to Ivy Garcia, Cicero, Dec. 16.

A girl to Teri Osborne and Justin Holman, Muncie, Dec. 17.

A boy to Avana Holt, Anderson, Dec. 19.

A boy to Alex and Amanda Bullion, Muncie, Dec. 20.

A boy to Megan Johnston and Brock Cumings, Anderson, Dec. 21.

A girl to Jaycee Shields and Deon Ball, Anderson, Dec. 21.

Tags

Trending Video