Area births at local hospitals include:
A girl to Taylor Whitaker and Brandon Thompson, Alexandria, Nov. 17.
A girl to Jazmyn Patterson and Eddie James, Gaston, Nov. 17.
A girl to Jacob and Bobbi Fix, Alexandria, Nov. 18.
A girl to Amber Montgomery and Andrew Martin, Anderson, Nov. 19.
A girl to Kayla Sizelove and Austin Pettigrew, Pendleton, Nov. 19.
A girl to Ayreon King, Anderson, Nov. 21.
A boy to Angelique Riddle and Gadge Smith, Anderson, Nov. 21.
A boy to Gudny Helgadottir, Muncie, Nov. 21.
A girl to Breanna Palmer, Anderson, Nov. 22.
A boy to Brody and Bethani Eads, Alexandria, Nov. 22.
A boy to Brayton and Sophia Miller, Winchester, Nov. 22.
A girl to Ashley Sterling, Marion, Nov. 23.
A boy to Brianne Garland and Anthony Barbieri, Alexandria, Nov. 23.
A boy to Randy and Laci Ramsey, Alexandria, Nov. 23.
A girl to Tommy and Crystal White, Anderson, Nov. 23.
A boy to Curtis and Kimberly Thornton, Muncie, Nov. 24.
A boy to Elicia Troutman and Keonte Beaufort, Anderson, Nov. 25.
A boy to Kylie Hunt and Thomas Cobb, Markleville, Nov. 25.
A girl to Madelyn Eller and Dakota White, Daleville, Nov. 25.
A boy to Mytajha Fuller and Perez Porter, Anderson, Nov. 26.
A girl to Candace Miller and Chancley Podiestrzanski, Fortville, Nov. 29.
A boy to Brittany Troup and Daniel Haisley, Muncie, Nov. 30.
A girl to George and Wendy Gately, Anderson, Nov. 30.
A girl to Eric and Jennifer Parin, Muncie, Nov. 30.
A boy to William and Megan Lehr, Anderson, Dec. 1.
