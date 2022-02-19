Area births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Emmalee Whitesel and Jeremiah McKeighen, Anderson, Feb. 9.
A boy to Kylie Matson and Austin Hamby, New Caste, Feb. 10.
A girl to Joe and Suzanne Barcus, Anderson, Feb. 10.
A boy to Madeline Rosales and Omar Montano, Anderson, Feb. 10.
A girl to Lizbeth Rodriguesrea and Romeo Dates, Pendleton, Feb. 11.
A girl to Austin and Abby Gunther, Muncie, Feb. 12.
A boy to Zachary and Fanci Holloway, Alexandria, Feb. 14.
A boy to Emlee Overbey and Michael Rayn, Eaton, Feb. 15
A girl to Airel Linkous and Nicholas Liming, Yorktown, Feb. 15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.