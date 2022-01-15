Area births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Robert and Sarah Helber, Anderson, Dec. 29.
A girl to Aerionna Lair and Camron J. Shackelford, New Castle, Dec. 30.
A boy to Ashlin Hair and Hunter Wolfram, Muncie, Dec. 30.
A girl to Randall and Shelby Keiser, Anderson, Dec. 31.
A girl to Dan and Amber Foote, Anderson, Dec. 31.
A boy to Shantez Goolsby and Darryl Littleton, Anderson, Dec. 31.
A girl to Brad and Bethany Jenkins, Muncie, Jan. 3.
A girl to Alyssa Nicholson, Anderson, Jan. 5.
A boy to David and Rebecca Luttrull, Anderson, Jan. 5.
A boy to Victoria Fite, Alexandria, Jan. 5.
A boy to Stephen and Heather Lingle, Anderson, Jan. 7.
A girl to Shavannah Denman, Anderson, Jan. 8.
A boy to Aryel Ashley, Anderson, Jan. 8.
A girl to Dylan and Haley Jones, Anderson, Jan. 10.
A girl to Derek and Chelsie Bailey, Muncie, Jan. 10.
A girl to Khadijah McCarter, Anderson, Jan. 10.
A boy to Bryahna Lemaster and Jawon Hassel, Anderson, Jan. 11.
A boy to Kiera Griffin, Anderson, Jan. 11.
A girl to Kendra Patterson and Christopher Shaw, Eaton, Jan. 11.
A boy to Josh and Sarah Shrake, Anderson, Jan. 11.
