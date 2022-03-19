Area births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Leandrea Bair and Zachary Purdy, Anderson, March 8.
A boy to Abby Rector and Alexander Kilgore, Anderson, March 9.
A boy to Nicholas and Mackenzie Fierstos, Summitville, March 9.
A boy to Rachel Harrell and Zach Finney, Anderson, March 10.
A girl to Jade Samuels and Gabriel Wright, Muncie, March 11.
A boy to Autumn Smith, Anderson, March 13.
A girl to Kevin and Rayni Hannan, Yorktown, March 14.
A boy to Brian and Aleah O’Neal, Muncie, March 14.
A boy to Cailin Armstrong and Caleb Melton, Anderson, March 15.
