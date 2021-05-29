Area births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Shereene Grant and Troy Karr, Muncie, May 12.
A girl to Erica Gail Garrison, Elwood, May 14.
A boy to Maronder McCullough and George Beeler, Anderson, May 16.
A boy to Lemonti Cruz, Anderson, May 16.
A boy to Jessica Holliday and David Harbour, Anderson, May 17.
A girl to Joe and Larah Schafer, Muncie, May 19.
A boy to Austin and Olivia Castor, Anderson, May 20.
A boy to Sierra McDaniel and Chandler Willard, Muncie, May 20.
Twins, a boy and a girl to Chelsea Terrell and Brandon Nibarger, Muncie, May 21.
A boy to Jamie Howard and David Sylvia, Anderson, May 21.
A boy to Patricia and Samantha Bockover, Anderson, May 21.
A girl to Taylor Brumley-Welker, Daleville, May 23.
HENRY COUNTY
A girl to Cheyenne Sexton, New Castle, May 18.
