Area births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Jaden Davis and Paul Jared, Anderson, Nov. 1.
A girl to Travis and Amber Scott, Anderson, Nov. 3.
A girl to Aaron and Jordan Fox, Chesterfield, Nov. 4.
A girl to Michael and Shandra Garner, Anderson, Nov. 4.
A boy to Shelby Shiflette and Robert Jones III, Anderson, Nov. 5.
A girl to Tara Lamb and Justin Edwards, Fairmount, Nov. 8.
A girl to Kyra Kean and Landon Strausbaugh, Fairmount, Nov. 8.
A girl to Courtney Barber and Daulton Ogle, Muncie, Nov. 8.
A boy to Katelyn Mingus and Matthew Shields, Muncie, Nov. 8.