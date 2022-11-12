Area births at local hospitals include:

A boy to Jaden Davis and Paul Jared, Anderson, Nov. 1.

A girl to Travis and Amber Scott, Anderson, Nov. 3.

A girl to Aaron and Jordan Fox, Chesterfield, Nov. 4.

A girl to Michael and Shandra Garner, Anderson, Nov. 4.

A boy to Shelby Shiflette and Robert Jones III, Anderson, Nov. 5.

A girl to Tara Lamb and Justin Edwards, Fairmount, Nov. 8.

A girl to Kyra Kean and Landon Strausbaugh, Fairmount, Nov. 8.

A girl to Courtney Barber and Daulton Ogle, Muncie, Nov. 8.

A boy to Katelyn Mingus and Matthew Shields, Muncie, Nov. 8.

