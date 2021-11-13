Area births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A boy to Harold and Teretha Edwards, Alexandria, Oct. 28.

A girl to Denise Bradley and Cameron Harris, Anderson, Oct. 29.

A boy to Silvia Rodriguez-Busby, Anderson, Oct. 29.

A boy to Christopher and Brandi Armstrong, Anderson, Oct. 30.

A boy to Ross and Kelly Matlock, Anderson, Nov. 2.

A girl to Matt and Kenzie Johnson, Daleville, Nov. 2.

A boy to Jadah Jones and Brock Snyder, Elwood, Nov. 3.

A girl to Kayla Large and Shay Shirkey, Anderson, Nov. 3.

A girl to Nang Tsan Mai and Mung San Awng, Anderson, Nov. 4.

A girl to Justin and Jessica Reitz, Anderson, Nov. 6.

A boy to Stacy Clabaugh and Joseph Terry, Alexandria, Nov. 8.

A girl to Taylor Kreager and Dylan Goodman, Parker City, Nov. 8.

A boy to Charlie and Angela Stewart, Muncie, Nov. 10.

Tags

Trending Video