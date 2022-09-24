Area births at local hospitals include
COMMUNITY
A boy to Devoney Gordon and Jason Harris, Anderson, Sept. 15.
A boy to Jorian and Kayleigh Tubby, Elwood, Sept. 15.
A boy to Shynia Dean and Tanner Parham, Anderson, Sept. 15.
A girl to Deja Symoens and Caleb Calciano, New Castle, Sept. 16.
A boy to Angel Waymire and Trentin Temple, Alexandria, Sept. 18.
A girl to Tia Edwards and Ian Wiesner, Anderson, Sept. 19.
A boy to Noah Nishidh Prajapati and Pajak Prajapati, Anderson, Sept. 19.
A boy to Carolyn Peavler and Chuckie Hill, Anderson, Sept. 19.
A girl to Theresa Sparks and Carmon Marshall, Elwood, Sept. 20.
A boy to Dreyaunna Jones, Anderson, Sept. 20.