Area births at local hospitals include

COMMUNITY

A boy to Devoney Gordon and Jason Harris, Anderson, Sept. 15.

A boy to Jorian and Kayleigh Tubby, Elwood, Sept. 15.

A boy to Shynia Dean and Tanner Parham, Anderson, Sept. 15.

A girl to Deja Symoens and Caleb Calciano, New Castle, Sept. 16.

A boy to Angel Waymire and Trentin Temple, Alexandria, Sept. 18.

A girl to Tia Edwards and Ian Wiesner, Anderson, Sept. 19.

A boy to Noah Nishidh Prajapati and Pajak Prajapati, Anderson, Sept. 19.

A boy to Carolyn Peavler and Chuckie Hill, Anderson, Sept. 19.

A girl to Theresa Sparks and Carmon Marshall, Elwood, Sept. 20.

A boy to Dreyaunna Jones, Anderson, Sept. 20.

