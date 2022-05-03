It's primary election day in Madison County and the polls are open. Follow along all day with coverage in this Election Day blog.

8:21 p.m.

In the three-way contest for the Republican nod in the Madison County sheriff race, John Beeman prevailed. He will face Democrat Joey Cole in November.

7:39 p.m.

Results are starting to come in. In the Union Township trustee race, Tim Dunham won the Republican primary against Megan Green.

6:00 p.m.

Primary election day

Primary election day at the new county voting centers.

It's 6 p.m. and polls across Madison County and Indiana are now closed. Initial reports from across the county are that there were few hiccups in the process for the primary.

4:39 p.m.

Ron Richardson

Former Madison County Sheriff Ron Richardson sports his shirt supporting John Beeman as the county's next sheriff.

Ron Richardson donned a red-and-yellow T-shirt proclaiming “Beeman, sheriff.”

There’s nothing unusual about a former Madison County sheriff standing with the other electioneers at the entry to the Alexandria voting center to persuade voters on their way into the polls. Except Richardson is a Democrat, and Beeman is a Republican.

“I crossed over from being a Democratic sheriff to being a Republican supporter. This man is that good,” he said.

Richardson said he has known Beeman for many years and admires his leadership as a U.S. marshal and as a coordinator of a major sex offender sweep.

3:55 p.m.

Anderson Township Trustee candidate Norman Anderson is also talking to voters at Zion Baptist Church.

3:53 p.m.

Indiana State Senate candidate Tamie Dixon-Tatum is out talking to voters at Zion Baptist Church.

3:27 p.m.

3:22 p.m.

3:01 p.m.

There's no doubt which direction voters should head at the Elwood voting center.

2:14 p.m.

Voters heading to the polls at the Alexandria 4-H building definitely have a sense of their options.

2:02 p.m.

1:45 p.m.

 

1:10 p.m.

1:03 p.m.

1 p.m.

Voting has been steady all day at the National Guard Armory.

10:42 a.m.

A break in the rain brought out a few more voters at Parkview Nazarene Church.

10:39 a.m.

9:39 a.m.

8:57 a.m.

Madison County Council candidate Pete Heuer is at a voting center in Edgewood.

8:44 a.m.

Anderson Township Trustee candidate Asauhn Dixon-Tatum is out at Zion Baptist Church.

7:47 a.m.

Voting has been steady at the National Guard Armory.

7:10 a.m.

6:55 a.m.

No problems reported at Fall Creek Christian Church so far this morning.

6:43 a.m.

Candidates are using primary day to get in some last minute campaigning at vote center locations.

6:41 a.m.

There were people waiting to vote in Pendleton this morning.

6:05 a.m.

6 a.m.

Polls have opened across Madison County for the primary election. For the first time, voters will be able to vote at any of the voting centers that are open across the county rather than at an assigned precinct voting location.

Here's where you can find voting centers in Madison County: 

Tags

Trending Video