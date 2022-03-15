All-Hoosier Heritage Conference

Jamison Dunham, senior, Pendleton Heights

All-Central Indiana Conference

Owen Harpe, junior, Alexandria

Jacob Davenport, senior, Frankton

Jacob Schwinn, senior, Frankton

Jase Howell, junior, Madison-Grant

Seth Lugar, senior, Madison-Grant

CIC Honorable Mention

Jayden Reese, junior, Elwood

Will Retherford, senior, Elwood

Hunter Sallee, junior, Elwood

Blake Mills, senior, Frankton

All-Delaware County

Tre Johnson, senior, Daleville

Camden Leisure, senior, Daleville

Honorable Mention

Meryck Adams, sophomore, Daleville

