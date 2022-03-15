All-Hoosier Heritage Conference
Jamison Dunham, senior, Pendleton Heights
All-Central Indiana Conference
Owen Harpe, junior, Alexandria
Jacob Davenport, senior, Frankton
Jacob Schwinn, senior, Frankton
Jase Howell, junior, Madison-Grant
Seth Lugar, senior, Madison-Grant
CIC Honorable Mention
Jayden Reese, junior, Elwood
Will Retherford, senior, Elwood
Hunter Sallee, junior, Elwood
Blake Mills, senior, Frankton
All-Delaware County
Tre Johnson, senior, Daleville
Camden Leisure, senior, Daleville
Honorable Mention
Meryck Adams, sophomore, Daleville
