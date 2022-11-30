2022 THB Sports Boys Tennis All-Area
James Ward, junior, Alexandria
Beau Brandon, junior, Elwood
Owen Hinchman, junior, Elwood
Max Barr, junior, Frankton
Sam Barr, junior, Frankton
Isaac Bair, senior, Lapel
Mason Poynter, senior, Lapel
Christopher Fox, junior, Madison-Grant
Luke Gilman, sophomore, Madison-Grant
Clayton Hull, junior, Madison-Grant
Sam Bowers, senior, Pendleton Heights
Will Abbott, senior, Shenandoah
Honorable Mention—Alexandria—Benjamin DeVault, Owen May; Elwood—Zane Henry, Peterson Pan, Jayden Reese; Frankton—Aaron Hartley; Lapel—Hogan Bair, Jacob Erwin, Shyam Lewis; Madison-Grant—Davin Barton, Brogan Brunt, Ben Pax, Soren Price; Pendleton Heights—Cole Bubenzer, Mark Nielsen, Austin Perny, Cove Ritchey; Shenandoah—J.T. Rogers