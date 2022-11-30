2022 THB Sports Boys Tennis All-Area

James Ward, junior, Alexandria

Beau Brandon, junior, Elwood

Owen Hinchman, junior, Elwood

Max Barr, junior, Frankton

Sam Barr, junior, Frankton

Isaac Bair, senior, Lapel

Mason Poynter, senior, Lapel

Christopher Fox, junior, Madison-Grant

Luke Gilman, sophomore, Madison-Grant

Clayton Hull, junior, Madison-Grant

Sam Bowers, senior, Pendleton Heights

Will Abbott, senior, Shenandoah

Honorable Mention—Alexandria—Benjamin DeVault, Owen May; Elwood—Zane Henry, Peterson Pan, Jayden Reese; Frankton—Aaron Hartley; Lapel—Hogan Bair, Jacob Erwin, Shyam Lewis; Madison-Grant—Davin Barton, Brogan Brunt, Ben Pax, Soren Price; Pendleton Heights—Cole Bubenzer, Mark Nielsen, Austin Perny, Cove Ritchey; Shenandoah—J.T. Rogers

