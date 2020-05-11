BLOOMINGTON -- As the Indiana men’s basketball team continues its rebuild under fourth-year coach Archie Miller, his inside-out recruiting philosophy has yielded mixed results.
Under Miller, the Hoosiers have made an imprint within the state. IU has landed the last three Indiana Mr. Basketball honorees, including incoming freshman guard Anthony Leal and returning forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who earned All-Big Ten freshman honors last season.
Outside the state, there have been some hits and misses.
Forward Jake Forrester, a 2018 signee from Norristown, Pennsylvania, transferred to Temple after one year at IU.
Junior forward Justin Smith, a 2017 signee from Buffalo Grove, Illinois, has been a solid starter for the Hoosiers the past two seasons but has yet to reach his full potential. Smith put his name in the NBA draft for the second time this offseason but could return to IU for his senior year.
Miller and his staff have continued to work the phones through the coronavirus pandemic this spring, trying to build off the momentum of a 20-win season that was cut short in mid-March. With more scholarships anticipated to open in 2021, here’s a look at IU’s commitments and targets for the class:
COMMITMENTS
Khristian Lander (6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Evansville Reitz): The five-star Lander is a dynamic play-making point guard who can both score and create for others off the dribble. He’s debating to reclassify for 2020 to join the Hoosiers next year and play with AAU teammates and incoming IU freshmen Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway. Lander averaged 20.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists in his junior season at Reitz to earn first-team, all-state honors. He’s considered the best player from the Evansville area since IU legend and all-time leading Big Ten scorer Calbert Cheaney.
Logan Duncomb (6-9, 240, Cincinnati, Ohio): Duncomb, a four-star recruit, gives IU a potential future banger inside to replace center Joey Brunk and pair with Race Thompson. He averaged 14.2 points to lead Cincinnati’s Greater Catholic League last season while blocking 36 shots.
Other Targets
Trey Kaufman, (6-8, 210, Silver Creek): A four-star recruit ranked No. 72 nationally by 247.com, Kaufman averaged 25.8 points and 9.6 rebounds in his junior season at Silver Creek, winning Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year honors. Virginia recently extended an offer, and Louisville, Xavier and Purdue also are in play, but Kaufman appears to be warming to the idea of wearing the Candy Stripes. Kaufman made a handful of visits to IU during the winter and could help fill a frontcourt void left by the departures of Joey Brunk and Justin Smith (should Smith decide to pull his name back from the NBA Draft). Kaufman is an above average passer in the post and is a proven inside scorer at the high school level but will need to continue to develop his shooting range to make an impact at the college level.
Aminu Mohammed (6-4, 175, Washington, D.C.): The five-star Mohammed is the 15th-ranked prospect in the country and fourth-ranked small forward in the Class of 2021 per 247.com rankings. While Louisville appears to be the frontrunner, Mohammed visited IU in late January and plans to make an official visit if and when campus recruiting reopens. Mohammed averaged 34.8 points last season at Greenwood Lab School. He possesses a quick first step off the dribble with a developing perimeter game.
Blake Wesley (6-5, 170, South Bend Riley): A four-star combo guard, Wesley has drawn offers from a number of schools in the Midwest other than IU -- including Notre Dame, Butler, Purdue and Ohio State. Maryland also recently extended an offer. Wesley led the South Bend area in scoring at 26 points per game. Wesley has shooting range out to the 3-point line and, with a long wingspan, is capable of closing in the passing lanes and turning defense into offense with steals and deflections that lead to runouts.
Trey Patterson (6-8, 180, Somerset, N.J.): Patterson, who took an official visit to IU last fall, is a four-star wing who also has received offers from Florida, Auburn, Connecticut and Villanova. Per 247.com director of scouting Jerry Meyer, Patterson is comfortable posting up and can shoot out to the 3-point line, but his passing and ballhandling skills need work. Still, Patterson projects as a versatile combo forward capable of defending both forward spots.
