Frankton cancels planning meetings
FRANKTON — The Town of Frankton’s Planning Commission meetings have been canceled until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The planning commission will issue a new notice when meetings resume.
Reward offered in carrier’s death
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a mail carrier has died after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis on Monday afternoon.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the fatal shooting.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 45-year-old Angela Summers.
The shooting happened on North Denny Street near South Sherman Drive and East Michigan Street around 4 p.m. Monday. Officers arrived to find Summers suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Report: Simon malls preparing to reopen
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis-based company Simon Property Group is planning to reopen dozens of its malls, according to a memo obtained by CNBC.
The memo said the reopen will happen between May 1 and May 4.
Business hours for the malls and outlet centers will be limited from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, CNBC reported. Sunday hours will be from noon to 6 p.m.
According to the memo, Simon said it will regularly be sanitizing areas like food court tables, escalators, door knobs and electronic directories. It is encouraging retailers to do the same in their stores. Additionally, Simon is encouraging its guests to take their temperatures before going to the mall.
IU Health system detects fevers
INDIANAPOLIS — At the IU Health Simon Cancer Center, new thermal cameras and an optical system installed last week, scan your forehead for a fever as soon as you walk in the door.
Intelligent Systems, a smart technology small business based in Carmel, installed the system last week. IU Health considers 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit the fever threshold. The reading upon entry is based on external heat which is used to flag high internal body temperatures.
Kokomo plant hiring 1,000 workers
KOKOMO — General Motors in Kokomo is hiring for more than 1,000 full and part-time temporary jobs to help fulfill its current demand for medical ventilators.
The GM plant is working to produce 30,000 ventilators by the end of August. The starting wage for full- and part-time temporary manufacturing team member positions start at $16.67. Holiday pay and health care options are available to employees after 90 days.
