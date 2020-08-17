Frankton plans special meeting
FRANKTON — Town officials have scheduled a special meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the police station, 108 E. Sigler St.
The purpose of the meeting is for Commonwealth Engineers Inc. to go over the first draft of the preliminary engineering report for the water department.
Casino boat departs state for last time
ELIZABETH — A riverboat that was a floating casino for more than two decades has left its southern Indiana dock for the last time.
The Glory of Rome riverboat opened in 1998 as a casino just down the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. It was shut down and put up for sale after the new $90 million Caesars Southern Indiana casino opened at a nearby site on land last December.
The riverboat boasted a passenger capacity of 5,000 for its four decks.
A tugboat pushed the riverboat away from the dock on Tuesday to start its journey to Alabama for renovations and an uncertain future use by its new owner, according to Caesars officials.
Boy fatally shot at family’s home
SOUTH BEND — A 9-year-old boy was fatally shot at his family’s home in South Bend early Sunday while juveniles were playing with a gun, authorities said.
Police officers were called to the home about 12:30 a.m. Sunday where they found Tre’von Barnett had been shot, according to the St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office. Emergency workers declared him dead at the scene.
Vehicle goes into lake; 3 people die
BLOOMINGTON — Two adults and a child died after a vehicle went down a boat ramp and into the water at a southern Indiana lake, police said.
Witnesses heard the driver call for help and try to get out of the vehicle as it began to sink about 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Lake Monroe near Bloomington, according to state conservation officer Lt. Angela Goldman.
The witnesses weren’t able to rescue those inside before the vehicle sank at the Paynetown State Recreation Area.
Staff and Associated Press
