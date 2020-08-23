Felony jury trials resume in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — After a months-long break forced by the coronavirus pandemic, felony jury trials are set to resume in Marion County, home to Indianapolis and the state’s largest county court system.
Marion Superior Court officials said major felony trials will begin this week, while lower felony, misdemeanor and civil trials would resume the week of Sept. 14.
To protect jurors against the spread of COVID-19 during trials, the court said it is implementing assigned, socially distanced seating and requiring face masks. Jurors will also be provided personal hand sanitizers and sanitizer stations, as well as deep cleaning facilities.
Prospective jurors are being asked to notify the jury pool coordinator if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last 30 days, are caring with someone with COVID-19 or will be self-quarantining on their summons date.
Lifeguard shortage prompts swim ban
CHESTERTON — A lifeguard shortage has prompted Indiana Dunes State Park to ban beachgoers from swimming and wading in Lake Michigan at the lakeside park until September.
Park officials announced the ban Friday, but stressed that the beach will remain open for walking and other activities on the shore during regular park hours, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
The park is located about 50 miles southeast of Chicago and is a popular summer recreational destination for the region.
Officials said the park’s main and west parking lots will remain open and its Beach Trail boardwalk will continue to give beach access for those staying at the camp sites.
Sewer tunnel at halfway point
FORT WAYNE — A massive machine that’s digging a sewer tunnel beneath Fort Wayne has reached the halfway point in the project that’s designed to capture sewage and precipitation runoff.
The machine, known as MamaJo, had carved its way through 2.5 miles of bedrock by early Thursday, putting it halfway along its 5-mile-long route, the city’s utilities department said.
The tunnel will hold a billion gallons of combined sewage and runoff from rain and snowfall to prevent that waste from flowing into the city’s rivers, The Journal Gazette reported.
Associated Press
