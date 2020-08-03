‘Black Lives Matter’ mural on street
INDIANAPOLIS — A group of artists are painting a mural reading “Black Lives Matter” on part of a downtown Indianapolis street scheduled to reopen Monday.
City officials said the portion of Indiana Avenue between Blackford and West streets was closed Thursday afternoon until Monday, WISH-TV reported.
Mali Jeffers, a community organizers, said the goal of the project is to “continue the conversation to end systemic racism globally, so we’re joining the movement that’s happening everywhere,” according to WTHR-TV.
784 new virus cases, 4 deaths
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana reported 784 new confirmed cases of coronavirus Sunday and four additional deaths, health officials announced.
Public health officials have sent of an Indianapolis barber shop a court summons for allegedly violating mask guidelines. The Marion County Public Health Department has investigated more than 300 complaints related to mask violations.
“I have no problem with it but when they keep changing the rules and there’s no guidelines, I cannot comply. No, I want to keep everyone safe. I don’t want to get my customers sick,” Jack’s Barber Shop owner Brenda Barrett said.
Boat capsizes; 6 people rescued
HAMMOND — Six people were rescued after the boat they were on capsized in northwestern Indiana.
Firefighters found them clinging to the sides of the boat about 8 p.m. Friday near the Hammond Marina, the (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
The boat had capsized in about 15-20 feet of water near the marina’s breakwater. The people on board said it ran out of gas.
Mother sentenced for baby’s death
PLYMOUTH — A northern Indiana woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty in the death of her 2-month-old infant, who died after ingesting breast milk tainted with methamphetamine.
Ashlee Rans, 36, was sentenced Thursday by a Marshall County judge after pleading guilty on July 8 to one count of neglect of dependent resulting in death, WNDU-TV reported.
The judge suspended 10 years of her sentence. With that suspension and good time credit, the Plymouth woman must serve at least 17 years of her sentence.
The Associated Press
Teen convicted in shooting outside mall
LAFAYETTE — A 17-year-old boy who police said fired three shots at another teen outside a northwestern Indiana mall has been convicted in the December shooting.
Iyon Erves wept after Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin convicted the teen Thursday of attempted murder and attempted battery with a deadly weapon following a bench trial, the Journal & Courier reported.
Police said Erves, who was tried as an adult, confronted Dondre Hawkins inside the Tippecanoe Mall in Lafayette on Dec. 27, and the two went outside to fight, joined by four of Hawkins’ friends. Once everyone was outside, Erves fired three shots at Hawkins.
-Associated Press
