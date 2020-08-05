Adams Township board meeting set
MARKLEVILLE — The Adams Township Board will have its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Adams Markleville Fire Station.
On the agenda will be financials.
Meetings are held the second Wednesday of each month.
School enrollment at two AHA sites
ANDERSON — The Anderson Housing Authority and Anderson Community Schools will be enrolling children in school this week.
• Wednesday, Westvale Manor, 1-3 and 5 to 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, Lynnwood Village, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Westvale Manor, 1-3 and 5 to 7 p.m.
• Thursday, Lynnwood Village, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
• Friday, Westvale Manor, 1-3 p.m.
For more information contact Mary Davis, public housing manager, at 765-641-2620, ext. 419 or Treva Bostic, 765-208-1896.
$62M pulled for former GE site
FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne’s redevelopment commission has pulled $62 million in public funding for a project to redevelop a sprawling former General Electric complex in the northeastern Indiana city.
In Monday’s unanimous vote, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission terminated an economic development agreement with RTM Ventures, thereby ending public involvement in the $280 million mixed-use redevelopment project south of the city’s downtown, The Journal Gazette reported.
The move eliminates $62 million in public funding, of which $10 million would have come from the city’s Legacy Fund, for the project.
State: COVID-19 deaths near 3,000
INDIANAPOLIS — Fourteen more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the state’s pandemic death toll to nearly 3,000 since its first death was recorded in mid-March, state health officials said Tuesday.
The 14 new fatalities from the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus raised Indiana’s confirmed total deaths to 2,996, including confirmed and presumed cases, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
