Officer wounded, suspect dead
HUNTINGTON — A northeastern Indiana police officer was seriously wounded and a suspect was killed early Sunday when gunfire erupted as police pursued a man who was damaging property with a backhoe.
Indiana State Police said a Huntington police officer was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both were shot in an exchange of gunfire after Huntington police officers who responded to a reported disturbance about 3:30 a.m. Sunday found a man operating a type of backhoe and destroying property in a neighborhood, state police said.
Huntington police and Huntington County deputies took part in a lengthy pursuit as the man continued using the backhoe to damage both private and public property.
Police hope photos spur tips in killing
SULLIVAN — Investigators are hoping a newly released batch of photos will spur the public to provide leads in the unsolved 2012 killing of a retired farmer found shot to death in his western Indiana home.
The photos released by Indiana State Police show vehicles that may have been in the area around the time 85-year-old Lowell Badger was slain in his rural Sullivan County home.
Associated Press
