Scams abound for the holidays
The Better Business Bureau has reported a con that claims that your Amazon, Paypal or other account has been compromised.
According to BBB, scammers send an email, call or text message informing you there’s been suspicious activity in your bank or another account, such as Amazon, Netflix or PayPal, which requires immediate action to prevent your account from being compromised or to avoid being charged for a fraudulent purchase.
Troopers spread Christmas spirit
PENDLETON – Trooper Blake Stephenson organized a parade of lights to help lift the spirits of not only one little boy, but an entire family.
A local mother reached out on Facebook saying that her 4-year-old son, Wade, had experienced medial issues in August causing him to have a biopsy and would need another procedure soon. She said Wade dreams of being a police officer.
Wade received an early present containing an ISP Teddy Bear, ISP Patch and an ISP Challenge Coin.
Cleanup resumes after derailment
GARY — Crews resumed cleanup work Thursday in northwest Indiana, a day after a freight train derailment sent 20 rail cars flying off the tracks along a highway, officials said.
No injuries were reported after Wednesday’s partial derailment in Gary, which left train wheels strewn along the tracks with cars tipped over and smashed.
Norfolk Southern spokesman Jeff DeGraff said 20 cars came off the tracks about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when the eastbound train with two locomotives hauling 132 rail cars derailed.
2 people dead after shooting
BARGERSVILLE — Three men were shot, and two died early Christmas Eve morning outside a gas station on the Johnson-Morgan county line in Bargersville. Bargersville Police responded to the call at 5:08 a.m. Thursday at the Circle K Shell at 9400 State Road 144.
The victims are believed to be in their 20s. Two men were found dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. The third was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Officer who saved 2 people honored
VALPARAISO — A northwest Indiana police officer has been honored for helping rescue a child and a woman who became trapped in a home that collapsed during a fire.
Lt. Kevin Van Kley of the Porter County Sheriff’s Office received its Medal of Honor on Monday, becoming only the third officer in the department’s history to be honored.
He made the rescue Sept. 10 after hearing a call for service over his police scanner about an active fire with a family reportedly trapped inside their home, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
Officials said Van Kley heard screams from the house when he arrived at the scene and quickly entered the burning home, which had collapsed, and removed debris that had trapped a child inside.
Staff and wire reports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.