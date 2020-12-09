Development Corp. to meet via Zoom
ANDERSON — There will be a meeting of the Anderson Community Development Corporation on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 9:15 a.m. on Zoom.
Meeting ID: 816 7411 0514
Passcode: 164442
One tap mobile
+13126266799
This meeting is open to the public.
Teen gets 179 years for two murders
VALPARAISO — A northwest Indiana man convicted of fatally shooting two teenagers during a drug-related robbery was sentenced Tuesday to 179 years in prison.
A Porter County jury found Connor Kerner, 19, guilty in October of charges including two counts each of murder and murder in perpetration of a robbery.
The Valparaiso man had allegedly confessed to a then-girlfriend that he had killed 18-year-old Thomas Grill of Cedar Lake and 19-year-old Molley Lanham of St. John in February 2019 in the attached garage of his maternal grandparents’ Hebron-area home.
COVID-19 cases continue to rise
INDIANAPOLIS — Another 124 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic death toll past 6,400, state health officials said Tuesday.
The newly recorded deaths occurred over several days, including 34 deaths on Monday, and raised Indiana’s toll to 6,410, including both confirmed and presumed infections, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
The state agency also reported 5,457 new coronavirus infections, increasing number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus to 392,663.
Man arrested in Indy stabbing
INDIANAPOLIS — A homeless man has been arrested in connection with the stabbings of three people in Indianapolis, police said.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Kyle Neely, 34, was taken into custody after returning to the scene of the stabbings on the near east side Monday, WISH-TV reported.
Neely faces one count of aggravated battery and two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, online jail records said.
Standoff ends with shooting of suspect
CRAWFORDSVILLE — Police in western Indiana have shot a suspect who pointed a gun at officers at the end of a standoff lasting more than six hours, Indiana State Police said.
The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Monday at a home along Indiana 47 in Crawfordsville, about 45 miles northwest of Indianapolis, police said.
The man barricaded himself inside the home with a gun, and police called in a SWAT team. The man then fired several shots at officers. When the man went to a window and pointed a gun at officers, an officer shot him, police said.
The man was airlifted to an Indianapolis-area hospital. Police have not released his name.
Local and staff reports
