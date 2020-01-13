Workers injured in attempted robbery
LAWRENCE — Two employees at a suburban Indianapolis restaurant were shot during an attempted robbery.
Three men wearing masks entered through the rear door of the Bando restaurant in Lawrence after 7:15 p.m. Saturday, according to police.
The men encountered the restaurant workers and shot them before fleeing. The victims were taken to a hospital with wounds that were not considered life-threatening.
No customers were hurt.
Police: Shots fired wound boy, 8
FORT WAYNE — An 8-year-old boy was seriously wounded after gunshots were fired into a home early Sunday.
The boy was shot in his shoulder and chest area, according to Fort Wayne police.
A doctor listed the boy’s wound as life-threatening, police added.
A preliminary investigation shows gunshots were fired from outside the home about 2 a.m.
Questions raised on voting hours bill
INDIANAPOLIS — County clerks are worried a proposal for extending Indiana’s Election Day voting time by two hours would make it more difficult to find enough poll workers.
The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Tim Wesco of Osceola would change Indiana’s current 6 p.m. closing time to 8 p.m. Kentucky and Hawaii are the only other states with poll closing times that early, Wesco said.
The Indiana county clerks association told the House elections committee last week that a longer Election Day could lead to fewer available poll workers and greater costs in paying them.
Supporters of extended voting hours said they believed it could help boost Indiana’s voting turnout that has been among the country’s lowest.
Some Republican committee members, however, said voters already have many opportunities to cast ballots ahead of Election Day if they wish to do so and doubted whether adding two hours at polling sites would make much difference in voter turnout.
Steelmaker denies manipulating data
PORTAGE — An Indiana steelmaker has denied allegations of manipulating results from toxic readings required after a chemical spill killed more than 3,000 fish last year.
State regulators said that ArcelorMittal’s steel plant in Burns Harbor is redoing daily ammonia and cyanide tests and sending the lower score to regulators, according to the Post-Tribune.
In a statement, ArcelorMittal denied the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s allegations.
The Associated Press
The steelmaker was required to do daily testing after a spill of cyanide and ammonia led to a fish kill and prompted closures of beaches along Lake Michigan.
The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.