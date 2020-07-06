Fire territory board meets Monday
MARKLEVILLE — The Adams-Markleville Fire Board will have its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the fire station.
The board meets at the station the first Monday of each month.
Chesterfield cancels meeting
CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield Town Council has canceled its monthly meeting that was scheduled Monday, according to Clerk-Treasurer Deborah Dunham.
Children’s Museum to open to public
INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, one of the nation’s largest museums of its kind, is opening to the general public later this week for the first time since shutting down in mid-March during the pandemic.
While it will open its doors on Saturday, the museum management is putting a variety of measures in place to lower risks of infection, according to a recent museum news release. That includes setting visitor capacity at 3,000 and requiring the wearing of masks for everyone older than 2.
The museum says it has also stepped up cleaning protocols and improved the circulation of air through the facility in a bid to stem any spread of the novel coronavirus.
State’s abortions dropped 5%
INDIANAPOLIS — The number of abortions performed in Indiana fell by about 5% last year, according to a new state health department report.
The annual report shows that the number of abortions in Indiana fell by 400 to 7,637 during 2019. That decline came following two years of increases from the 7,280 abortions recorded in 2016 after several years of declines.
A federal judge last year blocked a new law that would have banned a second-trimester abortion procedure that the legislation called “dismemberment abortion.”
Official: Give up armored truck
WEST LAFAYETTE — An Indiana police department would give up its ex-military armored truck if the city council president had his way.
West Lafayette City Council President Peter Bunder gave his opinion about the vehicle after the police chief gave council members a presentation about the department’s use-of-force policies this past week, the Journal & Courier reported.
Bunder said doesn’t support the call from some of his constituents for defunding the police department but suggested giving up what he called a “tank” would demilitarize the department.
Mayor John Dennis and Police Chief Troy Harris both oppose returning the armored vehicle the city received as U.S. military surplus in 2014. Harris said the city spent $3,000 to modify and paint the truck black so it didn’t look like a military vehicle.
