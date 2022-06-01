Missing woman, dog found dead
KOKOMO — The body of 80-year-old Betty Stroup, a Kokomo woman who disappeared Thursday morning on the county’s northeast side, was discovered Sunday evening less than a mile from her residence.
Stroup and her dog, Cookie, were both found dead in a ditch near the 1700 block of North Reed Road, according to a Howard County Sheriff’s Office news release. An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday at the direction of the county coroner’s office.
Stroup — who had advanced dementia — was reported missing shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, and detectives said at the time that she had no identification, money or medications on her. Police did not indicate how long Stroup had been in the ditch where she was located or how she died. The death is still under investigation.
Building fire leaves woman dead, 7 hurt
CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A fire in a Chicago-area apartment building has left one woman dead and seven people hurt — including three firefighters.
Flames extended to the seventh floor and roof of the building Monday night in Calumet City, according to fire officials.
Officials have not released the name of the woman who died, but said four residents of the building and the three firefighters were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, WLS-TV reported Tuesday.
The cause of the blaze was under investigation.
Calumet City is southeast of Chicago at the state line with Indiana.
Teen dies, others hurt in ORV rollover
ROLLING PRAIRIE — An off-road vehicle driven by a teenager rolled over, killing a 14-year-old passenger and injuring others in northern Indiana, authorities said Monday.
The rollover occurred Sunday night in LaPorte County.
A 13-year-old lost control of the side-by-side vehicle during a turn, and five kids were ejected, the Department of Natural Resources said.
A passenger died. A 15-year-old passenger was taken to a Chicago trauma center with serious injuries. Three more were treated for minor injuries.
“The investigation into the incident is ongoing,” the DNR said.
IBC Advanced Alloys reports profits
FRANKLIN — IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IAALF) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $287,000.
The Franklin, Indiana-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.
The maker of rare metal-based alloys posted revenue of $6.3 million in the period.
CNHI and Associated Press