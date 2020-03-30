Six siblings die in rural fire
VEVAY — Six people who died in a rural house fire in southern Indiana were siblings, ranging in age from 25 to 10, authorities said Sunday.
“The cause of the fire and the cause of the deaths has not been determined yet although no foul play is suspected at this time,” state police said.
The fire occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday in Switzerland County, along the Kentucky border.
The victims were Paige Ridener, 25, James Ridener, 15, Jordan Ridener, 13, Joshua Ridener, 12, Emilee Ridener, 11, and Elizabeth Ridener, 10.
Paige’s boyfriend, Joseph Buchheit, 33, escaped the fire and was not hurt.
“He attempted to re-enter the home to get to the six victims but was unable to due to the heavy fire and smoke,” state police said.
Damage after winds, possible tornado
NEWBURGH — High winds and a possible tornado have caused damage to homes in southwestern Indiana, officials said Sunday.
One person was hospitalized for minor injuries, according to Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder. No other injuries were reported.
The possible tornado touched down Saturday evening in Newburgh, according to The (Evansville) Courier & Press.
The National Weather Service sent surveyors to the area on Sunday to assess damage. Meteorologists had issued tornado warnings Saturday for portions of Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.
Indy tech firms hold their own
INDIANAPOLIS — A lot of sunshine has beamed down on the Indianapolis metro tech sector in recent years. But according to a recent report, at least one ominous cloud hangs overhead.
A lengthy report — published by the Brookings Institute and Information Technology & Innovation Foundation, both based in Washington, D.C. — concluded that 90% of the nation’s tech and innovation sector employment growth from 2005 to 2017 was generated in just five major coastal cities: Seattle, Boston, San Francisco, San Diego and San Jose, California.
Those five regions increased their share of the nation’s total tech employment from 17.6% to 22.8% in the 12-year period. In contrast, the bottom 90% of metro areas — 343 of them — lost share.
Show to spotlight teens’ deaths
DELPHI — A national television program that examines true-crime cases is putting its spotlight on the unsolved 2017 killings of two teenage girls who were slain after they went hiking on a northern Indiana recreational trail.
Investigation Discovery will air an episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” on April 1 about the February 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, The Indianapolis Star reported.
Walsh and his son, Callahan Walsh, will ask “In Pursuit” viewers to call into the show with anonymous tips and leads. A news release from the channel said those tips “will be vetted by the appropriate authorities to help bring a killer to justice.”
German and Williams went hiking on Feb. 13, 2017, and visited the Monon High Bridge — an abandoned railroad bridge near their hometown of Delphi.
Associated Press
