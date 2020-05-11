Law firms hired to defend sheriff
FORT WAYNE — Allen County will hire outside attorneys to defend its sheriff in a lawsuit stemming from his altercation last year with a teenage boy during a festival.
Sheriff David Gladieux is being sued by the parents of a 15-year-old boy who was a volunteer during Fort Wayne’s Three Rivers Festival last July. Their suit alleges that the sheriff “smelled of alcohol” and pushed their son to the ground, injuring him, when the teen asked to see Gladieux’s VIP pass to a restroom area.
The suit is seeking $300,000 for medical costs, emotional distress and other damages, The Journal Gazette reported.
Allen County Attorney William Fishering said the county attorney’s office has a conflict of interest in the case, in which Gladieux is being sued both in his official capacity as sheriff and individually.
Donations sought for meat processing
FORT WAYNE — A northeastern Indiana nonprofit organization that provides meat to food banks is seeking the public’s help because some processing plants have been shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry in Garrett has an abundance of pigs sent to it from farmers because the meat processing plants it partners with are either closed or slowed down production due to the virus outbreak.
The nonprofit received 28,000 pigs in donations, said Deb Treesh, the group’s executive director.
“If we don’t (process them), these animals are going to go in the dumps,” she told The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette.
Meanwhile, the nonprofit expects at minimum an additional 500 pigs weekly moving forward. The group said processing one pig costs $200.
Carbon monoxide killed mom, child
EVANSVILLE — A woman and her young daughter found dead last month in a southwestern Indiana home died from carbon monoxide poisoning after an automobile was left running in their garage, authorities said.
Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said autopsies and toxicology tests revealed that both mother and daughter died from carbon monoxide inhalation. He ruled the death of Kimbra Shanafelt, 49, a suicide and the death of her 5-year-old daughter, Dahni Shanafelt, a homicide.
A relative found Kimbra Shanafelt’s body on April 22 inside the garage of her duplex on Evansville’s north side. Her daughter’s body was found in an upstairs bedroom.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff David Wedding said investigators believe the deaths are likely a case of reckless homicide.
Associated Press
