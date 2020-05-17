Muncie man dies in crash near Cadiz
CADIZ — A Muncie man died Friday evening after a single-vehicle crash east of Cadiz on Indiana 38.
According to an ISP press release, the 2014 Chevrolet Impala was westbound at a high rate of speed when it left the right side of the road. The driver, Aaron Lee Hassett, 33, of Muncie, then overcorrected and steered the car back across the road, where it left the south side of SR 38 striking a tree with such force the engine was knocked out of the vehicle. Hassett died at the scene.
His passenger, a 30-year-old male from Muncie, was transported by medical helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis with life-threatening injuries.
State panel hears Gary school’s plan
GARY — Representatives of the debt-plagued Gary Community School Corp. have presented an Indiana panel with a three-year plan for ending the state’s takeover of the northwestern Indiana school district.
Members of the turnaround team told the board they have completed the first stage of their plan and are now laying the groundwork for a second stage that will aim to create sustainability through improved academics, engagement, operations and finances. The plan’s third stage would signal the end of district’s distressed unit status.
Buttigieg urges yes vote on plan
SOUTH BEND — Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is encouraging South Bend voters to raise property taxes for school improvements in the June 2 election.
“Ever since returning from the campaign trail, I’ve been reflecting on just how proud I am of everything that South Bend has achieved before, during and since my time as mayor of the city,” Buttigieg said. “We’ve got to keep that progress going and take it to the next level. And that’s one reason why I will be voting yes on the upcoming school referendum.”
Voters are being asked two questions: $54 million to update safety and security, and an additional $20.8 million a year for eight years to “pay for things like increased teacher salaries,” according to the school district.
County extends needle exchange
RICHMOND — An eastern Indiana county has approved a one-year extension of its long-running needle exchange program, which is aimed at reducing the spread of diseases among intravenous drug users.
Wayne County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to extend the program until July 1, 2021. The exchange began in August 2016 in an effort to reduce the spread of hepatitis C tied to heroin abuse, the Palladium-Item reported.
Commissioners had renewed needle exchanges for two years in 2018, despite opposition from county prosecutor Mike Shipman.
Shipman also opposed the program’s latest renewal, telling the commissioners his office had filed 190 charges of illegal possession of a syringe last year. But commissioners sided with health professionals.
