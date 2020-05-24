Exec gave $50K ahead of deal
NDIANAPOLIS — The state’s award of a $17.9 million contract for operating dozens of coronavirus testing sites across Indiana came weeks after a company executive gave $50,000 to the governor’s reelection campaign.
The campaign contribution to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb by Optum executive Grant Verstandig was made March 4, WANE-TV of Fort Wayne reported.
That was just as the coronavirus outbreak was reaching the U.S., but state officials announced April 28 the selection of company subsidiary OptumServe Health Services for the project to significantly increase COVID-19 testing with 50 locations around the state.
Holcomb and the state health department said he had no involvement in the contract with OptumServe, which was awarded without a bidding process that takes weeks to complete.
State confirms 487 having COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Another 487 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, raising Indiana’s total to 31,376, state health officials said Sunday.
With 12 additional deaths, a total of 1,824 Hoosiers now are confirmed to have died from disease caused by the coronavirus, the Indiana State Department of Health said. Another 152 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 220,801 tests for the virus have been reported to department, up from 214,933 on Saturday.
Nature preserve features waterfalls
HENDRICKSVILLE — Indiana’s newest nature preserve is a 68-acre tract in southwestern Indiana that features scenic ravines, sandstone outcrops and several waterfalls.
The Indiana Natural Resources Commission approved the Dilcher-Turner Canyon Forest Nature Preserve during its Tuesday meeting. The site is located in Greene County, a few miles south of the village of Hendricksville, and contains on-site parking and 1.6 miles of moderate trails.
Orchids and ferns are found on the property and several types of songbirds, including the scarlet and summer tanagers, frequent the area. That site also contains a forested tract that has long been undisturbed and is considered particularly high quality.
Police: 3 teens struck, killed
INDIANAPOLIS — Three teenagers were killed after being struck following a three-vehicle crash along an Indianapolis street.
The victims were hit about 1:30 a.m. Saturday and were pronounced dead at the scene., according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Their names and ages were not immediately released.
The Associated Press
One of the vehicles struck the rear of a second vehicle which hit a third vehicle, police said.
At least one of the vehicles struck the teens.
The road they were walking on has no sidewalks.
Proposal for homeless shelter draws scrutiny
SOUTH BEND — A proposal by South Bend’s mayor to launch a city-run homeless shelter is drawing scrutiny, including questions about whether the northern Indiana city can afford to operate such a shelter.
Mayor James Muellerr proposed such a shelter last week after a homeless tent encampment was moved from a privately owned lot to a city-owned lot. But that relocation will be short-lived because city officials planned to notify people living there to clear out, the South Bend Tribune reported.
-Associated Press
