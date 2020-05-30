Jail counselor dies after COVID-19 test
CROWN POINT — A mental health counselor employed by the Lake County Jail has died after being hospitalized for coronavirus.
A few weeks ago, the counselor called off sick after experiencing flu-like symptoms, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said. He was instructed to stay quarantined and to consult his doctor. In the following days, the counselor’s condition worsened, he was hospitalized and tested positive for COVID-19. The counselor died early Thursday, Martinez said.
Mail-in ballot deadline remains
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s top election official on Friday rejected a request for extending the deadline for returning mail-in ballots for next week’s primary election, despite worries that thousands of them could arrive late and go uncounted.
Some voters scattered around the state have complained about not receiving mail-in ballots that they requested as election officials encouraged voting by mail to lessen the risk of coronavirus exposure Tuesday at in-person polling sites.
State figures show nearly 550,000 voters across Indiana requested mail-in ballots — more than 10 times the number of those ballots cast during the 2016 primary — and more than 300,000 have been returned through Thursday.
Businesses aid correctional facility
GREENCASTLE — The Putnamville Correctional Facility recently received donations of masks and fabric from businesses. Madison Tools and Die, located in Madison, donated 100 face masks, and 40 more masks were donated by a Greencastle resident.
The local Goodwill Thrift store in Greencastle and Lea Erwood, the owner of Deer Hollow Creations in Rosedale, donated enough fabric for offenders at the facility to make an additional 300 face masks.
Officers save girl from drowning
RICHMOND — Two Indiana Conservation Officers rescued an 11-year-old girl from drowning Thursday, after she fell into the Whitewater River in Richmond, below the Weir Dam.
About 5:30 p.m., officers Rhett Braun and Cole Hollingsworth were on foot, checking fishing licenses, when they heard someone yelling for help. They observed a young girl in the river, struggling to remain on the surface. Both officers entered the water, swam to the girl and brought her back to shore.
The girl was checked out by EMTs with the Richmond Fire Department and found to be uninjured.
Holocaust survivor Kor honored by ISTA
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) posthumously awarded its Friend of Education Award to Eva Mozes Kor.
Kor, a Holocaust survivor and founder of the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, was a friend to educators, dedicating much of her public life to preparing educators to share the history of the Holocaust to stop future atrocities. She was recognized for her commitment to educating students to prevent prejudice and hatred as well as using the power of healing ourselves and helping others.
Staff and wire reports
