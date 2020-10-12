Inmate dies after alleged assault
INDIANAPOLIS — A 38-year-old inmate at Marion County Jail has died after alleged assault by another inmate, authorities said Sunday.
The inmate was identified as Martin Cruz. Authorities said he was found unresponsive Saturday evening and was transported to an Indianapolis hospital where he was declared dead around 11:30 p.m.
The apparent homicide is under investigation by several agencies including Indianapolis police, the Marion County sheriff’s office and the county coroner’s office.
Cruz had been in custody since July on child molestation charges. His trial had been set for December, according to online court records.
State park adds all-terrain wheelchairs
CHESTERTON — Three new all-terrain wheelchairs have been added for guest use at Indiana Dunes State Park.
The park in Northwest Indiana says the chairs were purchased by the Friends of Indiana Dunes. Two of the chairs are designed for use on trails, and one chair is designed for use on the Lake Michigan beach.
The wheelchairs are available at the park’s nature center from Labor Day through Memorial Day. Chairs to use on the park’s beach can be borrowed through the lifeguards from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.
Several other wheelchairs are available at other state parks to make trails more readily available to visitors who need such assistance. Guests may reserve chairs in advance.
Three charged in neglect of woman
NORTH VERNON — A southeastern Indiana woman has been charged with neglect of a dependent and criminal confinement after a straitjacket allegedly was put on a 22-year-old woman in her care.
The 47-year-old North Vernon woman was one of three people arrested last week following a seven-month investigation by the Indiana State Police.
A 54-year-old Butlerville woman also was charged with neglect of a dependent and criminal confinement, and a 54-year-old man was charged with neglect. Police said the victim was in their custody in 2019 and early this year.
All three were being held in the Jennings County Jail pending court hearings.
Elephant dies at Indy Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — A 52-year-old African elephant named Sophi has died at the Indianapolis Zoo.
Zoo officials said Thursday that they made “the difficult decision” to euthanize Sophi after her condition declined over the last few days.
“Our Zoo family is grieving today as we say goodbye to a much-loved friend,” the zoo said in a Facebook post Thursday. “She lived a long and wonderful life here. She was a majestic elephant who was loved by our herd, the staff, volunteers and generations of Hoosiers.”
The Associated Press
The zoo’s animal care team was attending to the elephant closely in the days preceding her death.
Sophi’s death was “due to her age,” zoo spokeswoman Carla Knapp told The Indianapolis Star. Sophi was among the oldest African elephants in human care in North America, Knapp said.
-Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.