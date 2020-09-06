Mayor promises police reforms
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The mayor of Rochester promised reforms are coming to the city’s police department as community elders sought to bring calmer minds to a fifth night of demonstrations Sunday over the March death of Daniel Prude, who lost consciousness after police held him down with a hood over his head.
Mayor Lovely Warren announced at a news conference Sunday that the crisis intervention team and its budget would move from the police department to the city’s department of youth and recreation services.
Warren suspended the seven officers involved in Prude’s death last week after his family released police video from the March night when he was restrained on a city street.
Sheriff: 5 boats sink in parade
AUSTIN, Texas — Five boats sank in a Texas lake during a nautical parade in support of President Donald Trump, but no one was injured or killed, officials said Sunday.
Boaters began calling for help “almost immediately” after the procession for Trump’s reelection got underway on a lake west of Austin on Saturday, according to Kristen Dark of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies ultimately responded to 15 distress calls and received three other reports of boats taking on water.
Dark said weather on the roughly 19,000-acre lake was calm, but that the tightly packed boats created large waves in areas.
Israel imposes overnight curfews
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday announced overnight curfews on some 40 cities and towns hit hard by the coronavirus, but backed away from reported recommendations for full lockdowns after an uproar by politically powerful religious politicians.
The government was forced to take new action after failing to contain an outbreak that has claimed more than 1,000 lives and remains at record levels of new infections.
The curfews will go into effect Monday night at 7 p.m. and will last until 5 a.m. It was not known how long they will remain in place. People will not be allowed to venture more than 500 yards from their homes, and nonessential businesses will have to close.
Statue to honor George H.W. Bush
BUDAPEST, Hungary — A statue of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush will be unveiled in October in Budapest’s Liberty Square, officials said Sunday.
In 1989, Bush became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hungary. He died in 2018 at the age of 94.
The statue, to be inaugurated on Oct. 23, “expresses our mutual appreciation and gratitude for the statesman, who contributed to shaping the future of Europe and within Hungary through his commitment and strong morals, and through his advocacy for democracy and against communist dictatorship,” said a joint statement from U.S. Ambassador David B. Cornstein and Gergely Gulyas, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff.
Typhoon unleashes rain, strong winds
TOKYO — The second powerful typhoon to slam Japan in a week unleashed fierce winds and rain on southern islands on Sunday, blowing off rooftops and leaving homes without power as it edged northward into an area vulnerable to flooding and mudslides.
Weather officials warned that the rainfall from what could be a record storm would be fierce. Warnings were issued days in advance for people to be ready to take shelter and stock up on food and water.
Several rivers on the main southwestern island of Kyushu were at risk of overflowing, officials said.
